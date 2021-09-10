Zoe Ball is one of the UK’s most likeable presenters and has a well-deserved salary to match – but how old is she and does she have a partner?

The TV and radio star recently announced she was stepping down as host of Strictly: It Takes Two.

But why, and what is she doing next?

What is Zoe Ball most famous for?

Zoe Ball is best known as a television and radio personality.

She was the first female host of both Radio 1 Breakfast and The Radio 2 Breakfast Show for the BBC.

She also presented the 1990s children’s show Live & Kicking, alongside Jamie Theakston from 1996 to 1999.

Zoe Ball was a contestant in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following this, she replaced Claudia Winkleman as host of the BBC Two spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two in 2011.

In 2018, Zoe Ball was announced as The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host and took over from Chris Evans in January 2019.

She first appeared on TV in 1985, when she was 15, on Children’s BBC.

She began hosting Playdays a few years later, before moving on to The O-Zone, Fully Booked and The Priory.

Why did she leave Strictly: It Takes Two?

Earlier this year, presenter Zoe Ball announced she was leaving Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off programme It Takes Two.

She has presented the show, which is broadcast every weekday evening during Strictly’s run, since 2011.

Zoe told her fans: “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

She said it was “time for some new cha cha challenges” and thanked “the whole Strictly clan… I will miss you all immensely”.

Zoe continued to co-present the programme even after she began hosting the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in 2019.

However, she reduced the number of It Takes Two episodes she presented every week, with Rylan Clark-Neal fronting the programme on certain days in her place.

Janette Manrara is now stepping down as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, to replace Zoe Ball as host of its spin-off.

She will co-present the show with Rylan Clark-Neal.

How old is Zoe Ball?

Zoe Louise Ball was born on November 23 1970 in Blackpool, Lancashire.

She is currently 50 years old and looks hot as fire.

Who is her famous dad?

Zoe’s dad is, of course, famous mathematician Johnny Ball.

Johnny, now 83, was a popular children’s television presenter in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

He appeared on Play School, Think! and Record Breakers.

Zoe’s mum is Julia Ball (née Anderson).

What is Zoe Ball’s net worth?

Zoe is one of the BBC’s best paid presenters.

She comes second in the top 10 highest BBC on-air salaries for 2020/2021.

Zoe earns £1,130,000 to £1,134,999 a year.

She is the second top earner below Gary Lineker, whose salary starts at £1,360,000.

Zoe Ball partner – who is she dating now?

Zoe Ball is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Michael Reed.

The couple started dating back in December 2017 – around a year after her partner Billy Yates tragically took his own life.

While their romance seemed solid, by November 2019, cracks started to appear and they split up.

However, the pair soon worked through their differences and were spotted together again in early 2020.

The pair have been going strong ever since and they often share photos of each other on social media.

Zoe Ball: boyfriend’s suicide

Zoe’s former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life in 2017.

The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman for a few months before his death.

He had struggled with depression.

Zoe later revealed she’d been in shock following his tragic death.

She said: “I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards.

It’s like you can’t see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day.

“Since losing Billy, I’ve met lots of people who’ve helped me have a better understanding of the complexities of mental health.

“But also, it’s key to remember there is help available for people living with mental health issues and there is hope.”

Zoe Ball and ex-husband Norman Cook – why did they split up?

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook split in 2016 after 18 years of marriage.

At the time, they released a joint statement that read: “With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated.

“After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow.

“We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one.”

Zoe and Norman have 11-year-old daughter Nelly together and 20-year-old son Woody – who appeared in The Circle in 2019.

She continues to live in Brighton and shares custody with Norman – aka DJ Fatboy Slim.

Zoe hosts The One Show on Friday September 10 2021 at 7pm on BBC One.

