Who is Zoe Ball's boyfriend, why did she split from husband Norman Cook and is she on Instagram?

Zoe Ball is set to to host BBC One's Big Night In tonight (April 23.).

She'll be appearing on camera via a video link from home in accordance with the Government's latest coronavirus guidelines.

But who is the Radio 2 star self-isolating at home with? Dose Zoe Ball have a boyfriend?

Zoe Ball's boyfriend is Michael Reed (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Zoe Ball's boyfriend?

Zoe Ball is currently in a relationship with boyfriend Michael Reed.

The couple started dating in December 2017 – around a year after her former partner Billy Yates tragically took his own life.

While their romance seemed solid, by November 2019, cracks started to appear and they split up.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Zoe knew deep down the relationship wasn’t going anywhere. She enjoyed her time with Michael but came to the conclusion he wasn’t a keeper, despite him believing they were getting serious.

"There were certain things she grew uncomfortable with, such as him wanting to become a model and actor. Her close circle feared he was using her to enhance his own career."

However, the pair were spotted together earlier this year, sparking reconciliation rumours.

Last month, Zoe confirmed that the relationship was back by sharing a photo of them together on social media,

Zoe Ball and ex-husband Norman Cook are still good friends (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Zoe Ball and Norman Cook split?

The couple spots in 2016 after 18 years of marriage.

At the time, they released a joint statement that read: "'With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated. After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow.

"We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one."

Zoe and Norman have ten-year-old daughter Nelly together and 20-year-old son Woody.

Is Zoe Ball on Instagram?

Zoe is on Instagram – if you want to give her a follow, the star's handle is @zoetheball.

She has been posting on her account about hosting BBC One's Big Night in later this evening (April 23.).

Underneath a trailer for the show, she wrote: "Eeeeeeek very excited for this!! On my way #TheBigNightIn.

"Tonight is the night! #TheBigNightIn with @bbccin kicks off at 7PM on BBC One and @bbciplayer. Grab the best seat on the sofa and we'll see you there!"

Zoe is also on Twitter – her handle is @ZoeTheBall.

