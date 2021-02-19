Yungblud singing Life On Mars featured on The One Show last night, but his interview and cover of the classic David Bowie track divided viewers.

During Thursday (February 18) evening’s episode of the BBC chat show, singer Dominic Harrison – known professionally as Yungblud – was on to speak to hosts Alex Jones and Harry Judd.

On The One Show, singer Yungblud was on to talk about his version of Life On Mars (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show?

During The One Show, they aired a clip of Yungblud singing David Bowie’s Life On Mars.

They discussed the fact that space agency NASA had chosen Dom’s version of the song to play during Thursday’s rover landing.

But his rendition divided some viewers, while others slammed the chat with Dom as “horrendous” to watch.

Some fumed and said they should have stuck with the original song.

Some The One Show viewers slammed his version of the classic track, while others praised the singer (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about Yungblud and his version of Life On Mars?

One said, with an angry face emoji: “Just play the [bleeping] original #TheOneShow #Bowie.”

Another wrote: “Whoever that [bleep] was on #theoneshow, he’s just totally murdered a classic! For God’s sake just leave them as classics.”

A third put: “Jesus Christ, Yungblud on #theoneshow – yet another horrendous interview.”

“One way of murdering a song!” tweeted a forth frustrated viewer.

“He’s ruined my favourite Bowie track,” said a fifth with a sad emoji.

However, others loved seeing Dom on the show and praised his version of the Bowie classic.

One said, with smiling emojis: “Having Dom to end the show was a delight.”

Someone else wrote: “I think this is cool, great [version] of Bowie too!”

Another put: “[It] was perfect.”

What did Dominic Harrison say on The One Show?

Alex Jones and Harry Judd applauded Dom’s version of the track and the singer spoke about how much of an honour it was to have it played during the rover landing.

Harry told him: “It must be such an honour to be covering this song, and add it to the fact that the Bowie estate, they personally said it’s the most perfect usage of the song, and as you said you’re a big fan.”

Harry Judd joined The One Show host Alex Jones on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Yungblud explained: “It’s one thing when you get to be called up by an artist’s band who shaped your whole existence… David will always be my biggest influence, he resonated the idea of be who you are.

“It’s another thing to be called up and told, ‘Yo, your song’s going to be played alongside a landing on another planet.”

What did you think of Yungblud and his version of Life On Mars? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.