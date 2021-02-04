Your Garden Made Perfect: Who is presenter Angela Scanlon married to?

Angela Scanlon has slowly but surely become one of the UK’s most-loved presenters, but does she have a family and who is she married to?

The Irish beauty has been on our screens in some form since 2013, and now she’s back with Your Garden Made Perfect.

The new BBC series starts tonight (February 4th) on BBC Two.

Here’s everything you need to know about rising star Angela.

Angela has become a big name at the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who is Your Garden Made Perfect presenter Angela Scanlon?

Angela Scanlon was born December 29, 1983 in Ireland.

She is one of four sisters.

The presenter attended school in Dunshaughlin, Meath and studied Business at Dublin Institute of Technology.

Read more: Recognise Mark Bradwell in The Bay? It’s actor Steven Robertson – aka Sandy – from BBC hit Shetland

However, she decided to take an alternative route in her career and set her sights on journalism.

She worked for Tatler, Grazia, U Magazine and Sunday Times Style Magazine.

In 2018, Angela gave birth to her first child with her husband, Roy Horgan.

Angela is a presenter on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

When did Angela Scanlon start her TV career?

Angela started her TV career working for fashion shows Xpose and Off the Rails for broadcaster RTE.

Her big break came when she got her own show, Angela Scanlon: Full Frontal, in 2014.

The docu series explored topics that would normally be considered taboo.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back at Nicola Thorp after her attack on This Morning

The following year, Angela caught the attention of the BBC. She became the host of the digital companion to The Voice.

She also covered the Bafta red carpet.

Angela has been a regular on The One Show since 2015.

Angela Scanlon stars in new BBC Two series Your Garden Made Perfect (Credit: BBC)

She would occasionally fill-in for missing presenters until 2017, when she took over from Alex Jones who was on maternity leave.

In 2016, Angela once again bagged her own show when she became the co-host of the BBC’s Robot Wars revival.

She can also still be seen on The One Show now and again.

Angela’s latest starring role is as the narrator and presenter of Your Garden Made Perfect.

The show sees garden designers Pip, Manoj, Tom and Helen transforming tired back yard’s into a paradise fit for a queen.

The show follows the big success of BBC Two’s Your Home Made Perfect, which Angela also narrates.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.