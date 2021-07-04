The Crown isn’t back on Netflix until next year and Sex Education season three is months away, but Young Royals might be just the show to fill the void.

The Swedish coming of age drama is new to the streaming platform and is already garnering quite the buzz.

What is it Young Royals on Netflix all about?

The series follows Swedish Prince Wilhelm as he attends a posh boarding school named Hillerska.

He was sent there by his parents after getting into trouble at home.

He has to adjust to life at the prestigious school while also discovering himself, exploring his sexuality and grappling with the question of whether to prioritise love or duty.

According to the official blurb, “following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated”.

Who is in the cast of Young Royals?

Prince Wilhelm is played by 18-year-old Edvin Ryding. He got his big break 12 years ago in the TV series Mannen Under Trappan and has several television credits to his name at home in Sweden.

The series also stars Swedish singer Omar Rudberg as scholarship student Simon, who becomes Wilhelm’s love interest as the series goes on.

The 22-year-old is probably best known for being in the boy band FO&O but also acts and has a solo music career.

Pernilla August stars as Wilhelm’s mum Queen Kristina.

The 63-year-old is a big name in Sweden and in 1992 picked up a best actress gong in Cannes for her part in the drama The Best Intentions.

Pernilla is probably best known outside of Sweden for playing Shmi Skywalker in some of the Star Wars films.

Malte Gardinger plays Wilhelm’s cousin August, who also attends Hillerska and is the villain of the piece.

Where is Young Royals filmed?

The majority of the series was filmed outside of Stockholm, in Ekero.

Many of the scenes were shot outside but the stunning Kaggeholms Castle stands in for Hillerska.

What have viewers said so far?

The six-part show has only been out for a few days but it has already drawn quite the following and has a 100% audience score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

A second series is thought to be on the cards. However, Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Young Royals is streaming on Netflix now.

