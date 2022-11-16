Ellie Taylor fronts the brand new game show You Won’t Believe This on Channel 4, which will put your detective skills to the test!

The new series takes police investigations to the next level, as members of the public are tasked to become amateur detectives for the night.

The contestants will hear a range of random stories from a line-up of suspects (anybody else getting vibes of Would I Lie to You?)

But while the suspects try to do a convincing job of selling their story, it’s down to the ‘detectives’ to find out who’s telling the truth.

So, when does You Won’t Believe This start, and how can you watch it?

The new C4 gameshow follows contestants as they try to identify who’s telling the truth (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Ellie Taylor gameshow You Won’t Believe This about?

You Won’t Believe This is a brand-new gameshow hosted by Strictly star Ellie Taylor.

The Channel 4 series sees ordinary members of the public become amateur detectives.

The contestants will hear a variety of stories from a line of suspects, but only one of them is telling the truth!

What’s the prize money?

The successful contestants win a hefty cash prize.

To win the money, the contestants must identify the suspect they think is telling the truth.

However, if they pick a liar, then that person gets to go home with the money instead.

To help them work out the truthful person, the contestants will have the help of experienced police detectives, Craig Stevens and Dannie Brooke.

The detectives will put each suspect through a “bells and whistles” police investigation.

They’ll also use tactics used to deploy on criminals, and grill the suspects in an interrogation cell.

Sounds borderline terrifying!

Ellie Taylor will be hosting the new Channel 4 game show (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is hosting You Won’t Believe This on Channel 4?

Comedian Ellie Taylor will be fronting the new game show, You Won’t Believe This.

Ellie rose to fame after appearing on Show Me the Funny in 2011, and has since appeared on numerous TV shows.

Of course, Strictly Come Dancing viewers will know she’s currently appearing on the shiny floor show.

She’s partnered with professional dancer and Strictly fave Johannes Radebe.

However, things have taken a turn for the worse for Ellie on Strictly as she’s recently received low scores for her performances.

Speaking about her new presenting job on Channel 4’s You Won’t Believe This, as well as Let’s Make A Love Scene, Ellie said: “I jumped at the chance at getting involved in both of these shows and I’m super excited to be working with C4 and Talkback to bring them to life – what better way to put my matchmaking and detective skills to the test!

“Here’s hoping to some winning amateur detectives, as well as red-hot chemistry between our singletons.”

Ellie Taylor’s new game show will air on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

What gameshows does Ellie Taylor host?

As well as hosting C4’s new You Won’t Believe This, Ellie also hosts Channel 4 dating show Let’s Make a Love Scene.

The series follows its contestants as they recreate famous movie scenes in the bedroom.

But when the steamy scenes wrap, the singleton must decide which co-star to go on a date with…

Then they will discover whether their on-screen chemistry will turn into real love.

The first series is currently available to watch on All 4.

Where can I watch Ellie Taylor gameshow You Won’t Believe This?

Ellie Taylor‘s new game show, You Won’t Believe This, will air on Channel 4 in November.

The four-part series will also be available to watch on All4.

When does You Won’t Believe This start?

We’re looking forward to the new detective-style game show, but when does the series start?

You Won’t Believe This will start on Tuesday November 22 2022 at 10pm.

