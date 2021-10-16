YOU season 3 on Netflix: Who was Mark Blum? Episode one dedicated to late actor

The first episode of YOU season 3 on Netflix ended on a poignant note with a dedication to a fallen actor.

Mark Blum may not be a name you recognise, but his character has a profound effect on the show as a whole.

But Blum’s career extends beyond this TV series, with notable career moments in some classic films.

Here’s what you need to know about him.

Who was Mark Blum and how did he die?

Mark Blum was an actor who primarily worked in film and stage. He died in March 2020, aged 69, due to complications with coronavirus.

As well as being connected to YOU, Mark had a number of impressive roles.

This includes playing Richard Mason in Crocadile Dundee, and Gary Glass in 1986’s Desperately Seeking Susan.

He also made guest appearances in CSI: Miami, Law and Order, Billions and Elementary.

From 2014 to 2018, he made regular appearances on Amazon’s Mozart in The Jungle.

He is survived by his wife, actress Janet Zarish, whom he married in 2005.

Who did Mark Blum play on YOU?

In season one of YOU, Mark plays Mr Mooney, the book-loving father figure of leading psychopath, Joe (Penn Badgeley).

Taking the troubled youngster under his wing, Mooney aids Joe in channelling his rage into books.

However, he is former Soviet prison guard, and his cruel form of affection includes throwing the teen into the plastic basement holding cell to ‘teach him restraint and love’.

Basically, he taught Joe everything he knows about caring. The box is now something Joe uses reguarly to hold people who cross him.

He was the owner of the original bookstore Joe works in when we first met him.

During the course of the show, Mooney has a stroke – but Joe is on the run and unable to get to him.

We last see him in a vegetative state and presumed dead.

You season 3 is available on Netflix.

