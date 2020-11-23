Netflix thriller You will return to our screens in 2021 with a third series – but what happened in series one and two? Here’s a recap!

With the news that the cast and crew have resumed filming series three amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s our You recap to get you back up to speed.

***Warning: spoilers from series one and two of You on Netflix***

Penn Badgley as cold killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You series one (Credit: Netflix)

What is Netflix’s You about?

You is a series based on the book of the same name, written by Caroline Kepnes.

Series one first aired on the Lifetime Network in 2018, before being picked up by Netflix and streamed later the same year.

The show follows bookstore manager Joe, who at first appears to be likeable, kind and romantic.

But he’s not actually – he’s a controlling, obsessive serial killer. Well it would be boring otherwise!

There has been a series one and two of You so far on Netflix, and a third is on its way.

Who is Joe Goldberg?

Joe is a bookstore manager by day, serial killer and stalker by night – or whenever it suits him really.

Joe is played by Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley.

What’s bizarre perhaps, but testament to Joe’s charm, is that some viewers even find themselves rooting for him.

Don’t be fooled by Joe Goldberg’s innocent face… He’ll eat you for breakfast (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in series one?

We meet bookstore manager Joe for the first time and we kinda like him.

Then graduate-school student and budding writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) shops at his store, and there’s a flicker of chemistry between them.

After the brief encounter, Joe develops an extreme, toxic and delusional obsession with Guinevere – following her, watching her make love to her boyfriend through the window and ‘accidentally’ bumping into her a number of times.

So far so creepy, but you ain’t heard nothing yet!

Eventually the pair begin to date, but Joe’s infatuation is far from healthy – and he is clearly hiding the truth about his ex-girlfriend who seems to have ‘disappeared’.

Eventually, Beck finally realises that Joe is very dangerous.

She discovers his hidden box of serial-killer trophies and ends up trapped in Joe’s basement dungeon, where he eventually murders her.

He then frames Beck’s therapist Dr. Nicky for the crime.

What happened in series one of You on Netflix? Poor Beck got killed, that’s what! (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in series two?

The show’s second series, which is loosely inspired by Caroline Kepnes’ 2016 sequel, sees Joe move to LA.

His hopes of being a better person and less, ahem, murderous don’t last long, though.

Joe – new name Will Bettelheim! – soon reverts to his old ways when he meets charismatic heiress Love Quinn (played by Victoria Pedretti), and the pair fall for each other.

However, he soon discovers that Love is also capable of obsessive love and murder – including killing Candace and Delilah.

Joe finally meets his match but, before he can kill her, Love reveals she’s pregnant with his baby.

The pair then relocate to the suburbs…

The final scene of the second series sees Joe peeking through his garden fence and watching his neighbour read a book.

Watching her, he says: “This is just the beginning. Because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet You.

“There you were with your books and your sunshine, so close but worlds away. I will figure out a way. A way to get to you. See you soon, neighbour.”

Victoria Pedretti plays Love Quinn in Netflix’s You (Credit: Netflix)

What do we know about series three of You?

Victoria Pedretti, aka Love Quinn, describes series three as “wild”.

In an interview with NBC News, she said: “I personally think it’s already stronger than last season.

“It’s everything I hoped for in imagining a world in which Joe and Love could be really confronted with themselves, and it creates so much space for so much tragedy and hilarity, and I’m so psyched.”

The upcoming season welcomes Micheala McManus to the cast, who you’ll recognise from The Vampire Diaries.

Twisted Joe Goldberg will target Michaela’s character Natalie.

Natalie is Joe’s married neighbour, who he was seen talking to at the end of the season two finale on Netflix.

According to TV Line, Natalie is professionally and socially successful but Joe will see through her “picture-perfect exterior”.

How many people has Joe Goldberg killed?

Joe Goldberg has killed a whopping eight people in total since You first arrived on Netflix in 2018.

In series two alone, he murdered three people.

In series one, Joe got rid of Beck’s former beau Benji, later removing his teeth and hiding them in his weird box of trophies – only for Beck to discover them in his apartment.

He also shot dead Beck’s friend Peach.

Viewers also discovered that one of Joe’s first victims was Elijah – who Candace cheated with behind Joe’s back.

His bully nextdoor neighbour Ron also comes a cropper, and then there’s Beck’s of course…

In series two, Joe murdered Jasper and cut his body into little pieces, before mincing it.

Celebrity comedian Henderson was next.

Flashbacks told us that Joe had also killed his mum’s abuser when he was a child.

The other murders were all committed by Love!

You seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. You returns in 2021.

