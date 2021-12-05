You Don’t Know Me on BBC One stars Samuel Adewunmi in the lead role – but who is he and what else has he been in before?

The actor portrays alleged murderer Hero in the four-part BBC mini-series, in association with Netflix.

How old is he, where do you recognise him from and what’s he in next?

Here’s everything you need to know about Samuel Adewunmi.

Samuel Adewunmi stars as Hero in BBC One mini-series You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC)

Read more: You Don’t Know Me: BBC releases first trailer and confirms start date of gripping crime drama

Who plays Hero in You Don’t Know Me?

Samuel Adewunmi leads the cast of You Don’t Know Me.

He plays Hero, a car salesman whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a girl, who later goes missing.

Police arrest Hero after the sequence of events ultimately lead to the death of a character.

The BBC tells us: “A young man from London stands in court, accused of murder.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he swears he’s innocent.

“But in the end, all that matters is… does the jury believe him?”

Hero is on trial for murdering a young boy, and there’s stacks of evidence against him – including blood under his fingernails, and firearms residue on his skin.

However, Hero insists he is innocent.

He argues that the murder is linked to a young woman called Kyra who he fell for, who subsequently went missing…

Who is Samuel Adewunmi?

Actor Samuel Adewunmi has been on our TV screens since 2014, when he first appeared in The Missing opposite David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes.

He portrayed a Chicken Shack Manager in two episodes of the gripping TV series.

Samuel has also appeared as Benedict in Dixi, Billy Myers in Prime Suspect 1973 and Isaac in The Hatton Garden Job.

He’s also appeared in Doctor Who, Lucky Man and The Watch, where he portrayed Carcer Dun.

Viewers last saw Samuel as villain Ed Harrison/Theo Walters in the cast of ITV series Angela Black.

Ed was a villain, who was complicit in tricking Angela and having her sectioned under the mental health act.

Yep, it’s true, we’re still holding a grudge to be honest!

Samuel Adewunmi is currently playing Hero in BBC One’s You Don’t Know Me.

Samuel Adewunmi portrays an alleged murderer in You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Loved Angela Black? The top TV thrillers to watch next this winter

Samuel Adewunmi in The Last Tree

Film fans may know Samuel best for his role in the award-winning film The Last Tree.

The 2019 “hypnotic coming-of-age film” saw Samuel portray lead character Femi.

The teenager moved to London after a happy childhood in the countryside, and must navigate an unfamiliar environment on his road to adulthood.

He won Most Promising Newcomer at the 2019 British Independent Film Awards, as well as receiving a Best Actor nomination for the role.

How old is Samuel Adewunmi and where is he from?

Samuel Adewunmi was born in 1994, and is believed to be around 27 years of age.

Little is known about the actor, due to his relatively newbie status.

However, we do know his single mother bought him up on the Maiden Lane Estate just north of King’s Cross and St Pancras stations.

Coincidentally, the same estate was used to film the short film Tin Luck, in which he played Trey.

Samuel trained at Identity School of Acting.

You Don’t Know Me will start on Sunday December 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you excited to watch You Don’t Know Me on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.