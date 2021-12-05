You Don’t Know Me on BBC One stars Samuel Adewunmi in the lead role as alleged murderer Hero – but who else is in the cast?

The four-parter promises to be the next big unmissable thriller – and we seriously can’t wait.

The BBC mini-series, in association with Netflix, also stars Sophie Wilde.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of thriller You Don’t Know Me on BBC One.

Samuel Adewunmi stars as Hero in BBC One mini-series You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC)

You Don’t Know Me cast – who plays Hero?

Samuel Adewunmi leads the cast of You Don’t Know Me as Hero.

The BBC tells us: “A young man from London stands in court, accused of murder.

“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he swears he’s innocent.

“But in the end, all that matters is… does the jury believe him?”

Hero is on trial for murdering a young boy, and there’s stacks of evidence against him – including blood under his fingernails, and firearms residue on his skin.

However, he insists he is innocent and argues that the murder is linked to a young woman called Kyra who he fell for, who subsequently went missing…

Actor Samuel Adewunmi has been on our TV screens since 2014, when he first appeared in The Missing.

Samuel, 27, also appeared in Dixi, Prime Suspect 1973, The Hatton Garden Job, Doctor Who, Lucky Man and The Watch.

Viewers last saw Samuel as villain Ed/Theo in the cast of ITV series Angela Black.

Sophie Wilde as Kyra in the cast of You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Kyra in You Don’t Know Me?

Sophie Wilde appears opposite Samuel as love interest and missing girl Kyra.

Actress Sophie is a relative newcomer to TV acting.

In fact, her role in You Don’t Know Me is only her second!

Her first role was as Scout in Eden.

Later this year, fans will also be able to see her in The Portable Door, Uncalculated and Tom Jones.

Rising star Sophie was raised by an Ivorian mother – from the Ivory Coast in southern West Africa – and an Australian father.

You Don’t Know Me cast: Roger Jean Nsengiyumva stars as Jamil (Credit: BBC One)

You Don’t Know Me cast – who plays Jamil?

Meanwhile, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva stars as Jamil.

Jamil is a gang member who ends up dead – but did Hero kill him?

TV viewers will recognise Roger from the Informer, Tomb Raider and Armchair Detectives.

In real life, Roger’s background is as dramatic and heartbreaking as fiction.

He was born in Rwanda, and was forced to flee the country during the Rwandan genocide in the mid-90s.

Tragically, his father died in the tragedy.

Roger subsequently grew up in Norfolk.

You Don’t Know Me cast – who plays Bless?

Bukky Bakray plays Bless in the You Don’t Know Me cast.

She found fame in the 2019 film Rocks, as the lead role Shola ‘Rocks’ Omotoso.

She was discovered at school when she was 15 by director Sarah Gavron.

At 19, she became the youngest BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient as well as one of the youngest Best Actress in a Leading Role nominees.

She appeared on the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Since appearing in Rocks, she has also filmed upcoming Self-Charm, and Liaison.

Bukky Bakray as Bless in You Don’t Know Me (Credit: BBC One)

You Don’t Know Me cast – who else stars in the TV thriller?

The supporting cast also includes Silent Witness actor Tuwaine Barrett.

He’s also known for his roles in The Personal History of David Copperfield, Peter’s To-Do List, and Blue Story.

Yetunde Oduwole portrays Abebi in You Don’t Know Me.

TV viewers will know her as Mrs Charlton in The Larkins and Gbemi in the cast of Enterprice.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Khan stars as Sam in the cast of You Don’t Know Me.

He’s best known for his roles in recent ITV drama Grace, where he played Erridge, and Holby City as Dr. Noah Nayam.

The actor has also popped up in Coronation Street as a doctor, 24 as a parliament member, and Outnumbered as a dentist!

Viewers will also recognise Natalie Gavin as Angel in episode three.

She played Line of Duty’s bent copper PC Martina Tranter, who stabbed Gill Biggeloe in the bogs at the end of series five.

The flame-haired actress has also starred as Alice Hardcastle in Gentleman Jack, Nadine Murgatroyd in Ackley Bridge, and Becky in The Syndicate.

Recently she played another policewoman, this time PO Jardine, in BBC One’s hard-hitting prison drama Time.

You Don’t Know Me will start on Sunday December 5 at 9pm on BBC One.

