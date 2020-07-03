You Are What You Wear: Viewers divided over makeover in final episode

A makeover on the last episode of You Are What You Wear left viewers sorely divided, with some claiming it left the woman looking "10 years older".

During the final instalment in the BBC series, hosted by Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Rylan Clark-Neal, viewers met single mum Mel.

The 43 year old, from Doncaster, was on the programme with her daughter, Lois, looking for a "wardrobe education" from Rylan and his team of trusty stylists.

What happened in the last episode?

Host Rylan met single mum Mel, from Doncaster (Credit: BBC)

Read more: You Are What You Wear: Viewers mock 'horrible' outfit in Rylan Clark-Neal's new BBC show

She explained: "As a stay-at-home mum, I wear jumpers, leggings, flip-flops and that is my entire wardrobe.

"I definitely need a wardrobe education."

When Rylan quizzed her on it, she told him: "Seven years, I have literally worn the same thing every day. I just don't know what else to do. It's what I'm comfortable with. I have no style!"

She was looking for a "wardrobe education" (Credit: BBC)

When they revealed her final outfit, Mel looked in the mirror and got emotional.

"I look lovely," she said.

"You're beautiful," Rylan told her, before warning, "Don't! Because I'll have to have my make-up re-done."

Poor Mel.

"This is what was always there," he said, appraising her new style.

"I didn't think it was in me, to be honest," Mel said. "This is the first day of the rest of my life."

Rylan then explained: "The leather-look coby trousers are slimming and perfectly complement the zebra print, open-front blazer with flattering ruched sleeves.

"The mustard blouse gives a pop of colour."

Her bold final outfit divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

But not everyone watching at home was happy with the final outfit.

What did viewers think?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "They've actually managed to make Mel look worse! She looks 10 years older! #YouAreWhatYouWear."

Another said: "#youarewhatyouwear The shirt dress shape works for Mel but the stripe print is all wrong."

A third tweeted: "Sweet Mother of God. Mel is so beautiful and the clothes are so [bleep]. WTF."

Someone else said: "Poor Mel #YouAreWhatYouWear."

"Bless Mel," said a fifth viewer. "She looked much better, but older I thought. Hair and make up changes anyone."

FK ME!!!! Theyve actually managed to make Mel look worse!!! She looks 10yrs older! #YouAreWhatYouWear — The Woman (@TheWomanHolmes) July 2, 2020

#youarewhatyouwear The shirt dress shape works for Mel but the stripe print is all wrong 🙄 — BarbedChic (@barbedchic) July 2, 2020

#YouAreWhatYouWear bless Mel, she looked much better but older I thought. Hair and make up changes anyone ❤️ — Michelle (@Huffles10) July 2, 2020

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal admits he pleasured himself on Celebrity Big Brother

Some liked it, though, as one viewer said, tagging You Are What You Wear stylist Lucie: "@Lucieclifford so glad you got Mel, what an amazing transformation. She looks 10 years younger!"

"OMG absolutely amazing, how good did Mel look #youarewhatyouwear," said another, using a heart emoji.

"Mel looks great in her final outfit," a third wrote, adding, "Good for her!"

@Lucieclifford so glad you got Mel, what an amazing transformation. She looks 10 years younger! 🧡 #youarewhatyouwear @BBCOne — NicNacNooby Noo (@Nic3004) July 2, 2020

omg absolutely amazing how good did Mel look #youarewhatyouwear ❤️ — Gemma Louise Ashton (@Gemma_Louise_89) July 2, 2020

#youarewhatyouwear Mel looks great in her final outfit. Good for her! pic.twitter.com/gdGDCcf2r4 — BarbedChic (@barbedchic) July 2, 2020

- You Are What You Wear is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer

What did you think of the final episode in the series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.