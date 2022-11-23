The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, has been dealt a huge blow as Channel 5 is set to back her husband, Clive Owen, with a new show.

Amanda won’t be appearing in the show, which is set to air next month, it’s been reported.

Instead, it will feature Clive and their oldest son, Reuben.

Yorkshire Shepherdess dealt huge blow by Channel 5

Amanda, 48, has been dealt a huge blow by Channel 5 following her split from Clive.

Clive and Amanda split up back in June after 22 years of marriage.

Now, it has been reported that Channel 5 has decided to back Clive, offering him a new TV show.

The broadcaster has announced plans for a new show to replace Our Yorkshire Farm – this one focusing on Clive.

Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben, will focus on Clive and the ex-couple’s eldest son, Reuben, and will see them launch a digging business together.

The show, which will begin airing on December 6, will chart Clive and Reuben’s first year in business.

As well as featuring the father and son duo, it will also feature Reuben’s best friend, Tom, and his girlfriend, Sarah.

However, Amanda won’t be appearing in this show.

Channel 5 cancels Our Yorkshire Farm

The news that Channel 5 has opted to back Clive with a new show couldn’t come at a worse time for Amanda.

The news comes the day after Channel 5 announced Our Yorkshire Farm wouldn’t be returning for another series.

Daniel Pearl, Channel 5’s factual boss spoke to the Mirror about Clive and Reuben’s new show – as well as the future.

“The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure,” he then said.

He then continued, saying: “We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”

Yorkshire Shepherdess and Clive Owen reunite

The news comes just days after Amanda and Owen reunited.

The ex-couple both attended their daughter’s graduation from York St John University.

Amanda uploaded a number of photos from Raven’s graduation day – including one of herself, Reuben, Raven, and Clive.

“A first class week for Raven,” Amanda captioned the snaps.

“What an incredible achievement. So proud to see her graduate at the glorious @york_minster_official @yorkstjohn.”

In the picture of herself, her kids, and Clive, she then wrote: “No amount of rain could dampen our spirits.”

A number of Amanda’s Twitter followers took to the replies to gush over the photos.

“Well done Raven. And it’s so lovely to see Clive looking so proud with you Amanda you must all be so chuffed,” one tweeted.

“Fabulous great to see you together for this special occasion,” another then said.

Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben will begin airing on December 6 on Channel 5 and My5.

