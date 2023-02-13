Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has been inundated with questions from fans after a recent Instagram upload.

Amanda shot to fame on Our Yorkshire Farm with husband Clive – and their nine kids – before the pair announced their split last year.

And, after sharing some adorable photos of her daughters with two of the farm’s ponies, inquisitive fans couldn’t help but ask questions…

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen questioned by fans

Amanda now has her own show on More 4 called Farming Lives.

The show follows the Yorkshire Shepherdess as she visits extraordinary farms across the UK and explores the pressures farmers face and what keeps them going.

But after Amanda shared a photo to her Instagram account of her daughters with a couple of the farm’s ponies, she was hit with questions.

Who looks after the farm and the children whilst Amanda is away for days filming?

Amanda captioned the Instagram post: “Brought Josie and Princess down into the pastures ready for the farrier visiting tomorrow.”

But fans were more concerned with who looks after the farm while Amanda is away filming.

One fan questioned: “Who looks after the farm and the children whilst Amanda is away for days filming?!”

Another fan asked: “Who keeps the farm going while you’re away?”

Other fans questioned when they’d next see her on Channel 5 after Our Yorkshire Farm was axed by the channel.

One fan said: “When are we getting the next series of your much-loved family? They are missed so very much!”

“Where’s Hazel and her baby?” another asked of one of Amanda’s horses.

Another fan gave Amanda a bit of a break, though, and simply commented: “Great to see your young daughters helping out with your gorgeous horses.”

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives airs on More4 (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Farming Lives on TV?

Farming Lives is Amanda Owen’s new show which sees her explore farms across the UK and see what keeps them going.

Amanda has already travelled to farms in Shetland, Newport and Todmorden in the first three episodes of the show.

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on More4.

The series will have six episodes in total, and this week Amanda will head out to a farm in Pontypool, south Wales.

She’ll meet a family who “swapped the London grind to chase their dream of achieving their own slice of ‘the good life’.”

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives continues on Wednesday, February 15 at 9pm on More4. Episodes are available on All4 after airing.

