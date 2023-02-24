Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen’s children set to star in new Sky show

The youngest of Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen’s kids – Annas, Nancy and Clemmy – are set to star in a new Sky TV show.

Fans were heartbroken after Our Yorkshire Farm was axed following Amanda’s split from husband Clive.

While Clive and Amanda have gone on to have their own respective shows, fans have missed seeing the Owen kids.

So they’ll be happy to hear that Annas, Nancy and Clemmy will be back on the box very soon!

Children of Yorkshire Shepherdess to appear in new Sky series

Annas, Nancy and Clemmy are set to star in Pooch Mooch, a new series on Sky kids.

The series “celebrates the special relationship between a child and their dog”.

It also gives viewers “the chance to look at what they get up to with their young owners whilst out and about all around the UK”.

The Owen girls will show off the farm’s sheepdogs Kate and Nell.

The show was filmed before the family’s beloved sheepdog, Kate, passed away in December.

The episode will likely be some of the last footage the family have of their beloved dog and it will also be a lovely tribute to her.

The Owens episode of Pooch Mooch airs on Tuesday, February 28 at 1.20 pm on Sky Kids.

The Owens announce a ‘new addition’ after the loss of Kate

Amanda Owen announced that their beloved sheepdog Kate passed away in her sleep in December.

She called the family pet a “faithful workmate, companion, colleague and friend”.

Amanda also recently announced they have a new sheepdog on the farm named Penny.

Amanda said the 18-month pooch is “so friendly, got a nice way about her and it would seem that she just wants to please”.

