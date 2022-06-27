Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has reassured fans that all is well after they shared fears for a “missing family member”.

It’s been a tough few months for shepherdess Amanda, with her split from husband Clive making the headlines.

And concerned fans were clearly worried that the popular star had endured more upset – this time over sheepdog Kate.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has revealed all is well with sheepdog Kate (Credit: YouTube)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on sheepdog Kate

Fans of the Channel 5 show shared concerns after sheepdog Kate was absent from Amanda’s social media posts for a while.

One said: “How’s Kate? I’ve not seen her in your photos for ages?”

Amanda replied to the fan with an update on what Kate’s been up to, and pictures of the dog too.

She said: “Kate has been out and about but it’s a quieter time for her post lambing season.

“A well-earned rest with occasional endeavours to catch up with breakaway sheep that sneak off into the meadows.”

Kate has been out & about but it’s a quieter time for her post lambing time.

A well earned rest with occasional endeavours to catch up with breakaway sheep that sneak into the meadows. 🐑 🐑 🐶 #shepherdess #sheepdog https://t.co/LKwkPDEXi3 pic.twitter.com/92KgMTWCMg — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) June 24, 2022

Fans were thrilled with the Kate update from Amanda.

“Nice to see Kate is able to take her foot off the throttle a bit, what would you do without her, absolute gem,” said one.

“Awww I’m so glad she’s doing okay,” said another relieved fan.

Amanda sparked fears after not sharing pictures of Kate for a while (Credit: YouTube)

Kate is ‘getting on’

Last week, publicising her appearance at next month’s The Game Fair, Amanda revealed that Kate is “getting on”.

She said: “Kate is 12 years old so she’s getting on.”

Amanda also revealed that she and her four-legged friend are pretty “similar”.

“We are quite similar in some ways in that we aren’t very good at switching off. She lives to work and she doesn’t do relaxing. She is forever rounding up children and chickens,” Amanda said.

Amanda added: “I can’t raise my voice with her as she’s quite sensitive. I trust her implicitly.

“Sometimes I will be running her out of sight, so she needs to understand what I am wanting to achieve with the sheep, which she does brilliantly.”

