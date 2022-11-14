Yasmine Zweegers in Made In Chelsea: Miles’ new love interest from Rich Kids Go Skint

Miles has already moved on from Issy and found himself a new love interest on Made In Chelsea, Yasmine Zweegers.

And you may have seen her before!

The new Made In Chelsea cast member is currently training to be an actress, and this isn’t the first time that she’s appeared in a reality TV show.

Yasmine has also featured in an episode of Rich Kids Go Skint, which is no surprise given that she lives a luxurious lifestyle in Chelsea.

So who is Yasmine Zweegers?

Here’s everything we know about the new Made In Chelsea star.

Yasmine Zweegers is studying to be an actress (Credit: E4)

Who is Yasmine Zweegers?

Yasmine Zweegers is an actress who has a degree in drama and theatre from Goldsmiths.

She is also currently studying for a Masters in acting at Rose Bruford College in London.

According to her Instagram, Yasmine is also of Syrian and Dutch heritage.

Yasmine became an overnight TikTok sensation in 2020 after her entertaining videos went viral.

She currently has 3.8 million likes on her videos.

How old is Made In Chelsea star Yasmine Zweegers?

Yasmine Zweegers was born on May 1, 1999.

This means that she is 23 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Y Z Y A S M I N E 🌸 (@yasmine_myz)

On her 23rd birthday, Yasmine posted a photo celebrating her special day on her Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her posing with some balloons, she captioned the post: “Chapter 23…”

Yasmine Zweegers appeared in an episode of Rich Kids Go Skint (Credit: E4)

What else was Yasmine Zweegers in?

Yasmine Zweegers has also appeared in an episode of Rich Kids Go Skint.

In the series, the jet-setting star moved into a Mexican couple’s council flat for a week.

She moved in with a young family who survive on just £520 a month, after they fled from their native country Mexico to escape from violence and drug cartels.

The episode followed Yasmine as she tried to navigate her life on a budget and even used a washing machine for the first time.

Speaking about her experience on the show, Yasmine said: “It’s really eye-opening that she’s only 24 and she been through so much in her life, especially with the stories in Mexico.

“She seems like such an amazing mum, she wants to do everything for her children, so I think she’s a role model for young women.”

Yasmine went on a date with Miles (Credit: E4)

Who does Yasmine Zweegers know on Made In Chelsea?

Yasmine lives next door to former MIC cast member Stephanie Pratt and the pair often go on walks and coffee dates together.

Yasmine also shared on the show that she’s known Reza for “quite a few years”.

The star has also been on a coffee date with Miles Nazaire and the pair looked to be hitting it of in the series.

In the series, Yasmine revealed that they met on TikTok.

She said: “We met on like a mutual live and then we went and met for a drink. That was really nice, we got on really well.”

The pair have also reportedly agreed to go on a second date!

Yasmine is the co-founder of MYZ London (Credit: E4)

What does Yasmine Zweegers do for a living?

Yasmine is also the co-founder of MYZ London.

MYZ London is a luxury homewear brand that sells vcandles and cushions.

On their website, MYZ London, it says: “We believe that scent and quality are the most important parts of our dreams and memories. Our luxury candles are made with Love in the beautiful countryside of England, hand poured with 100% Eco Soya Wax, highest grade sensual oils, Cotton Wicks and stunningly presented in a luxury gift box.

“We always keep designing scents and luxury affordable lifestyle products to keep the love and light in your life!”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 on E4.

