Worzel Gummidge returns with a new Christmas episode tonight (Thursday, December 24) and it’s a fitting tribute to Barbara Windsor who played Saucy Nancy.

The lovable scarecrow played by Mackenzie Crook enchanted viewers last year with a new adaptation of Barbara Euphan Todd’s novels.

And now it’s back for a brand-new Christmas Eve episode on BBC One, with a notable addition to the cast: Saucy Nancy.

Shirley Henderson tales on the role of Saucy Nancy but in the original series Dame Barbara brought her to life.

Saucy Nancy is back! (Credit: BBC)

Who is Shirley Henderson who plays Saucy Nancy in the new Worzel Gummidge?

Scottish actress Shirley Henderson is a well-known face on TV and in blockbuster movies.

The 55-year-old actress appeared in Trainspotting and as Jude in the Bridget Jones movies.

Fans will also recognise Shirley from the Harry Potter films.

She played Moaning Murtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

On television, Shirley has appeared in Happy Valley and this year’s BBC thriller, The Nest.

Dame Barbara appeared in the original series (Credit: YouTube)

Who played the original Saucy Nancy?

Dame Barbara Windsor played the original Saucy Nancy back in the early 1980s.

Star Mackenzie Crook says that this episode is, in some ways, a tribute to the late legend, who died earlier this month.

“She played the original version and a lot of people will remember that fondly,” he told The Sun.

“It’s so sad that she died just weeks before our new one went out.”

Una played Aunt Sally (Sredit: YouTube)

Where is the cast of the original Worzel Gummidge now?

Worzel Gummidge was a hit on kids ITV from 1979 to 1981.

John Pertwee played the lovable scarecrow in that classic series, as well as Doctor Who between 1970 and 1974.

Sadly, John died in 1996 from a heart attack aged 76.

Charlotte Coleman, who played young Sue, tragically died in 2001 aged 33 from a severe bronchial asthma attack.

Worzel’s sidekick – Aunt Sally – was originally played by Una Stubbs.

Now 83, Una has enjoyed a distinguished career and has appeared in Sherlock, Benidorm and, most recently, The Durrells.

John Pertwee as the original Worzel (Credit: YouTube)

Where can you watch the original series?

There were 31 episodes of the original series.

Unfortunately, and unbelievably, most of those episodes aren’t available anywhere in the UK to watch.

However, there is some good news: BritBox has just added the 1980 Christmas sepcial.

To watch, follow this link (subscription needed).

And, you may want to check out YouTube, as well.

