Ariana Grande at the Manchester benefit concert weeks after bombing
True Crime

How did Ariana Grande react to the Manchester Arena bombing?

Some 22 fans lost their lives

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Five years ago, the world was rocked by the Manchester Arena bombing.

The terrorist attack saw 22 people die and more than a thousand injured as they were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

A documentary on the devastating event will be shown on ITV tonight.

Following the attack in 2017, singer Ariana expressed her heartbreak and tried to help in the aftermath.

Ariana Grande at the Grammy's
Ariana Grande did a lot in the aftermath of the devastating attack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Ariana Grande react to the bombing?

A few hours after the bombing in May 2017, Ariana took to Twitter. “Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” she wrote at the time.

A year later, during an appearance on the Big Questions with Cal Fussman podcast, her agent Scooter Braun spoke some more about how Ariana reacted to the attack. Braun revealed that the now 28-year-old was “distraught” after the attack.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

“When she found out that fans of hers had died, she was… so sad,” Braun said. “She cried for days, she felt everything – every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve.”

He continued, saying: “Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is. And the thing I will always remember is that she goes, ‘If I don’t do something, I’m not who I say I am to these people'”.

“After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught […] and I was lost,” he said. “It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home.”

Ariana Grande singing at the One Love concert
Ariana organised the One Love concert after the attack (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Ariana Grande One Love concert

Two weeks after the bombing, Ariana and her team, including Braun, organised the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The concert was hosted at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Over 55,000 people were in attendance.

The likes of Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Take That, and Robbie Williams all performed as part of the event.

All proceeds from the concert went to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the British Red Cross after the bombing. The funds went to help the victims and their families.

The British Red Cross reported that they received over £10 million in donations in the 12 hours after the concert. It raised over £18 million in total.

Ariana Grande spotted out in public wearing sweatshirt
Ariana has always kept Manchester close to her heart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tributes after the attack

Ariana has never forgotten the attacks and has paid tribute to those who died regularly since.

On the one-year anniversary of the attack, Ariana said “The spirit of the people of Manchester, the families affected by this horrendous tragedy, and my fans around the world have permanently impacted all of us for the rest of our lives.”

“Their love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, band, and entire crew not to be defeated,” she continued.

“To continue during the scariest and saddest of times. To not let hate win. But instead, love as loudly as possible, and to appreciate every moment.”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married at First Sight photo scandal

Last year, on the fourth anniversary of the attack, Ariana once more paid tribute. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one.

“Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

She also included the names of all 22 victims of the attack in her story too.

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing airs tonight (Monday, April 11) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Vernon Kay and Clodagh McKenna talking on This Morning today April 11, 2022
This Morning host Vernon Kay apologises for Clodagh McKenna’s behaviour
Meena and Liam in court in Emmerdale
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena to be found not guilty as Liam lashes out in court?
David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
David Beckham’s ‘tearful’ wedding speech to son Brooklyn ‘revealed’
Ben Shephard smiling at event/Ben Shephard in Tipping Point promo shot
Ben Shephard speaks out on Tipping Point future
Olivia crying on MAFS Australia
MAFS Australia star Olivia claims she can’t leave home alone after ‘awful’ public encounters
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner and her boyfriend Nat on the show
Gogglebox star Ellie Warner ‘won’t return to current series’ after boyfriend’s horror accident