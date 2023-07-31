Who is Last Tango in Halifax and Wolf star Sacha Dhawan – is he married and what else has he been in?

With BBC crime drama Wolf landing today (July 31) Sacha Dhawan has his work cut out for him as D.I Honey.

Based on the books by Mo Hayder, the new six-part drama will surely have fans hooked.

For those thinking they recognise Sacha, you do. He has appeared in multiple hit TV shows and films and even voiced a few animated characters.

Sacha Dhawan and Iwan Rheon both star in Wolf (Credit: BBC)

Who is Sacha Dhawan?

Sacha, 39, was born on May 1, 1984, in Bramhall, Stockport. He attended Aquinas College, in nearby Stockport.

Is Sacha married?

Sacha isn’t married. However, he is currently dating actress Anjli Mohindra. The pair met while working on the movie The Boy with the Topknot. They are not yet married but have been dating for years.

Does Sacha have children?

It’s believed that Sacha doesn’t have any children.

What else has he been in?

Sacha originated the role of Akthar in the stage adaptation of Alan Bennett’s play The History Boys.

He stayed with the show for multiple productions, reprising the role in the Broadway, Sydney, Wellington and Hong Kong stage productions. He also starred in the radio and film versions.

In the film, he starred alongside James Corden, Russell Tovey, and Dominic Cooper.

Sacha appeared in six episodes of the BBC One show Last Tango in Halifax as Paul, three episodes of Line of Duty as Manish Prasad, nine episodes of Mr Selfridge as Jimmy Dillion and 21 episodes of The Great as Orlo.

No stranger to a spot of science fiction and action, he appeared in Netflix and Marvel’s Iron Fist as Davos and as villainous The Master in Doctor Who.

Sacha played The Master in Doctor Who. (Credit: BBC)

You may also recognise his vocal skills from voicing characters in movies, computer games and TV shows. At present, he can be seen in Wolf.

What is Wolf about?

Wolf stars Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon as Molina who works alongside Sacha as D.I Honey.

It is based on Mo Hayder’s Jack Caffery series and follows the story of DI Jack Caffrey (Ukweli Roach), a young detective haunted by the murder of his 10-year-old brother in the 90s.

At the same time, a family finds themselves isolated in the countryside as victims of a terrifying psychopath who likes to play cruel games. Sacha and Iwan star as “two mismatched professionals forced together on a job”.

Wolf begins tonight (Monday, July 31) from 9pm on BBC One.

