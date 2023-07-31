Wolf on BBC One: Why you recognise song Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing in episode one

Wolf on BBC one is a brand new thriller, but the opening sequence’s accompanying song Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing may feel very familiar.

The track has been tantalising the ears of moody-blues rock and art-house movie fans since its appearance on Chris Isaak album Forever Blue back in 1995.

The darkly sexy song gained notoriety after featuring in Stanley Kubrick’s critically polarising 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut starring then-married couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Naked Kidman sways along provocatively in the mirror to the rhythmic guitar riff of Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing as Cruise, also butt naked, approaches to seduce her – while she appears more aroused by her own reflection.

Who is Chris Isaak?

Chris Isaak is perhaps best known for 1989 song Wicked Game, which exploded after featuring in David Lynch’s almost painfully cool Wild at Heart, starring Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.

The song’s black and white video is equally iconic, with the broodily easy on the eye musician frolicking in the sea with an ethereal looking Helena Christensen dressed in what appear to be her grandad’s white grundies.

Isaak, who had a look of Elvis Presley in his leaner years back in the day, is often vocally compared to Roy Orbison. Other notable tracks from his back catalogue include Blue Hotel, Somebody’s Crying and Lie To Me.

As well as music, he’s dipped his toe into acting, notably playing a SWAT commander in The Silence of the Lambs in 1991. The following year he appeared in Lynch’s Twin Peaks prequel movie Fire Walk With Me.

In The Chris Isaak Show, which aired in the States from 2001 to 2004, he played a fictionalised version of himself.

If you don’t know him, he’s worth exploring!

Wolf on BBC One theme tune and score

Award-winning composer Chris Roe is behind the score for the series; he also worked on ITV’s Trigger Point starring Vicky McClure.

