Winterwatch host Megan McCubbin: Who is she and when did she join the BBC show?

Winterwatch host Megan McCubbin is back on screens with the new series of the popular BBC nature show.

She features in the programme alongside fellow presenters Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and others.

But who is Megan, how long has she been doing the ‘Watches’ and what else has she been in?

Megan on Winterwatch with Chris Packham (left) and Welsh presenter Iolo Williams (Credit: BBC)

Is Megan McCubbin Chris Packham’s daughter?

Megan, 25, is presenter Chris Packham‘s step-daughter.

Her mother is Chris’ former partner Jo McCubbin.

And while Chris, 59, and Jo are no longer together, he remains a big part of Megan’s life.

He said in a Radio Times interview: “Do I still feel like a parent to her? It’s hard – she’s an adult, but she gets upset when Charlotte [Corney, long-term partner] and I, or her mum and I, discuss her welfare.

“But I don’t think that’s ever going to go away. My parents were the same. You just have to accept that parents will always have that residual mollycoddling worry.”

Megan said that her relationship with Chris “didn’t really change” when he and Jo split.

She explained: “I still went over to his all the time – we’d watch films, go out and explore, and we travelled around the world a lot at that time.”

Megan added that, if anything, they “probably spent more time” together after the breakup.

Megan presents Winterwatch alongside her step-dad (Credit: BBC)

How long has Megan been one of the Winterwatch presenters?

Megan has only been a presenter on the show since last year.

She joined the presenting line-up in 2020, debuting on the programme in its Springwatch edition.

I love doing live TV now. There’s something so spontaneous and exciting about it.

Megan went on to do Autumnwatch 2020 too.

Speaking to Country Living after her TV debut, she said: “Going live for the first time, on BBC Two, to an audience of millions, was always going to be daunting but I really enjoyed it.

“I love doing live TV now. There’s something so spontaneous and exciting about it and to share my passion for wildlife with an audience who also shares that passion is amazing.”

Megan joined the Watches cast in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What else has Megan McCubbin been in?

Megan, a zoologist, photographer and conservationist, hasn’t done much else on TV besides the Watches. However, she recently appeared on This Morning.

Meghan was on the ITV daytime show with Chris to detail what viewers can expect from the new series.

The budding presenter also spoke about her love of animals – and how she wants to “challenge” perceptions and champion species with less-than-stellar reputations.

She told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: “There’s a lot of species in the UK that doesn’t always have the best reputation. So I’m gonna go out and challenge those reputations and try and get people to think a little bit differently.

“I’ve been looking at rats. I absolutely love rats, they’re intelligent and they can show degrees of empathy for one another, a social hierarchy. They’re fantastic animals that we should be looking at differently.”

