Winning Combination got underway this afternoon and left ITV viewers divided, as some found it hilarious and others ‘baffling’.

The quiz show, which has replaced the Tenable repeats, features comedian Omid Djalili and sees contestants battling it out to win thousands.

Winning Combination started on ITV this afternoon (Credit: ITV)

What happens in new ITV quiz show Winning Combination?

Participants have to answer questions to make it through to a Battle Round, with those in the Battle Round then trying to win points while taking points away from their opponents.

Winners of the Battle Rounds get a place in the final round by adding the 1-9 number they begin with to a sequence of four slots.

Contestants playing in one of Winning Combination’s Battle Rounds (Credit: ITV)

Once four people have progressed to the final – having, together, added four numbers to the ‘combination’ – the four-digit number they have made becomes the prize pot.

At the end of the show, the remaining four players then work as a team to answer questions and win the prize, which they split between them.

As the first episode aired this afternoon, viewers were split.

Comedian Omid Djalili is the host of Winning Combination (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about Winning Combination?

Some called it “terrible” and said they didn’t like host Omid Djalili’s presenting style.

One said, replying to someone asking what it was like: “It’s terrible, the host doesn’t help.”

Another said, “This sucks” alongside a GIF that read, ‘Rubbish’.

Even though they were repeats, I can’t believe they replaced Tenable for this?

Someone else complained: “Questions are too easy #WinningCombination.”

A fourth said: “Another quiz show with a baffling concept and a washed up comedian with [bleep] jokes.

Others called for Tenable to return, with one writing: “#ITV bring Warrick [Davis] back! #tenable #winningcombination.”

“Even though they were repeats, I can’t believe they replaced #tenable for this?!” said another.

Some viewers found Omid Djalili’s new show hilarious

However, not everyone felt that way, as a number of viewers praised host Omid and said they thought his new show was hilarious.

“No idea what’s going on but I love @omid9 Omid Djalili,” said one.

“Omid Djalili’s the funniest game show host I’ve seen in a lonnng time,” a second fan said.

“Did they dig up Bruce Forsyth and have him write the gags for this show?” asked another viewer. “Funniest thing I’ve seen in my life!”

“Really enjoying #WinningCombination on @ITV today!” someone else tweeted. “Welcome giggles to a lousy day! @omid9 is brilliant.”

