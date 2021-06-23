Wimbledon 2021: When does it start, how can I watch it and who are the commentators?

Tennis fans rejoice! Wimbledon is back in 2021, and with it our hopes for Andy Murray and the excuse to stuff up on strawberries and cream.

Bliss!

So who is commentating this year and how can we watch the matches?

Here’s everything you should know.

Annabel Croft will be providing commentary during Wimbledon 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham mocked by critics over Wimbledon outfit

When does Wimbledon start and how can I watch it?

Wimbledon kicks off – or should we say bounces off – on Monday June 28 2021.

All coverage is shown on BBC One and Two over the course of the two week contest.

Wimbledon 2021: who commentates?

Sue Barker returns to present all of the Wimbledon 2021 coverage – and it wouldn’t be the same without her!

Alongside her, we’ll see commentary from former British tennis pros Tim Henman, Andrew Castle and Annabel Croft.

German Boris Becker also joins the line-up and he has good credentials…

After all, he won Wimbledon for the first time in 1985 when he was just 17!

Clare Balding also lends her expertise to proceedings.

Cheeky Boris Becker can commentate with first hand knowledge of winning Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Wimbledon fan brands Meghan Markle ‘bonkers’ as she’s ‘told not to take photographs of the duchess’

Wimbledon 2021: Ones to watch

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will both be absent this year.

However, favourites Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Serena Williams and teenage superstar Coco Gauff will be returning to the All England Club.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray is back in the singles for the first time since 2017.

Other British hopefuls to look out for are Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and, of course, our women’s No.1 Johanna Konta.

Good luck guys!

When is the Wimbledon 2021 final?

The women’s Wimbledon final 2021 will air on Saturday July 10 2021.

The men’s singles final takes place on Sunday July 11 2021.

And football fans will know that’s the date of the Euros final, too!

Luckily, the two don’t clash.

The tennis starts at 2pm, while the football doesn’t kick off until 8pm.

Game on. Times two.

Former tennis player Tim Henman joins the commentating team at Wimbledon (Credit: BBC)

Who won 2019?

Novak Djokovic won the tournament in 2019.

He beat long-term rival Roger Federer.

As the defending men’s champion, he is scheduled to get proceedings under way on Centre Court, as he did in 2019.

Romanian Simona Halep won the ladies title, beating Serena Williams.

Was there a Wimbledon in 2020?

The tournament was cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War.

Of course, this was as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead the BBC showed repeats of old matches.

Serbian Novak Djokovic receives the winners trophy from the Duchess of Cambridge after victory in the Men’s Singles Final match in 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Can I queue to get tickets?

Unfortunately not.

According to official Wimbledon sources, organisers have had to restrict audience numbers due to quarantine restrictions.

Those lucky enough to get hold of a ticket will need a smartphone to enter the grounds.

Crowds will be limited to 50 per cent capacity – apart from the finals.

The finals will be the first outdoor sporting event in Great Britain to be played with a full, 100 per cent capacity crowd since the beginning of the pandemic as part of a pilot.

It’s way too late to get tickets, which were harder to get hold of than usual.

Due to the high demand for tickets, websites selling them descended into chaos.

You’d be better off trying to get a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Wimbledon coverage starts on Monday June 28 2021 at 10.3oam on BBC Two. It also shows at 1.45pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to watching Wimbledon this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.