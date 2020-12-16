Will there be a second Downton Abbey film? When will it be released?

Downton Abbey remains one of the most popular period dramas of all time, and even spawned a film. But will there be a second Downton Abbey film?

The first film in 2019 was a huge global hit.

Here’s everything we know about the second upcoming movie.

The Downton Abbey film in 2019 reunited the Crawley family with the servants who work for them (Credit: Splash)

Will there be a second Downton Abbey film?

A sequel to the first Downton Abbey film has been confirmed.

Downton producer Gareth Neame confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

He said: “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around… We have to try to get everyone back together again.”

Actor Jim Carter, who plays Charles Carson, also let slip that a second film is in development.

Appearing on This Morning in September, he dropped the happy bombshell that the script has already been written for the film.

He told host Holly Willoughby: “If you promise not to tell anyone, I’ll let you know that we’ve seen a script…

“The script for a second film is there. We’ve seen it, it’s very funny!”

He also revealed that the cast would stay the same.

When will it be released?

The film is currently “in development” according to the Internet Movie Database.

Carson actor Jim Carter revealed that the film should start filming in 2021.

He said: “I think the will is – COVID willing – we’ll film it next year.”

Creator Julian Fellowes previously admitted getting the cast together for the first film was a “logistical nightmare” due to their schedules.

Lily James in the fourth series of ITV1’s Downton Abbey (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the first film?

The film, set in 1927, depicts a visit by the King and Queen to the Crawley family’s English country house in the Yorkshire countryside.

As the Royal staff descend on Downton, an assassin has also arrived and attempts to kill the monarch.

The underrated Tom Branson saves the day – also managing to fall in love with Lucy Smith.

If Tom marries Lucy, when she inherits the Brumpton estate, control of it would go to Tom as her husband.

Which means the estate would still belong in a roundabout way to the Crawleys.

In heartbreaking scenes, Violet Crawley reveals she is dying and makes Lady Mary her successor.

In happier news, Daisy finally decides to marry Andy.

What could happen in the second film?

We predict the wedding of Tom Branson and Lucy Smith, and of Daisy and Andy.

And, tragically, the film might well feature the funeral of Violet.

SOB!

The cast of the Downton Abbey film looking gorgeous! (Credit: ITV)

Why did the TV series end?

Downton Abbey launched in 2010 and became a global success.

It won tonnes of awards and even spawned a film.

So why did the ITV series end?

Actress Maggie Smith announced she was leaving the role of Dowager Countess.

This coincided quite nicely with all of the main cast members reaching a happy ending.

Show creator Julian Fellowes admitted that “the series is ending and that decision will not be reversed”.

He continued: “We wanted to leave while we would still be missed and not wait until everyone was dying to see the back of us.”

The show ended after series six in 2015.

A film was later announced, which was released in September 2019.

How can I watch all seasons of Downton Abbey?

All Downton Abbey series are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.

If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Alternatively, Britbox UK also has the entire six seasons available to binge.

It currently comes with a free trial before you have to start paying.

You can also buy episodes to watch on iTunes.

Alternatively, the full Downton Abbey DVD box set is available to purchase online.

Downton Abbey was filmed at Highclere Castle, the subject of new C4 documentary Christmas at Highclere Castle (Credit: Splash)

How can I watch the first Downton Abbey film?

The Downton Abbey film is available to rent from Amazon Prime.

It is also available to watch on Sky Cinema.

If you’re not a Sky subscriber, you can sign up to NOW TV and enjoy a seven-day free trial with its Sky Cinema Pass.

Christmas at Highclere Castle on C4

The first of a two-part documentary gains behind-the-scenes access to Highclere Castle as they prepare for Christmas.

Downton Abbey fans know that the building was used as the setting of the hit ITV series and subsequent film.

We meet the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, and discover what life is like at the real Downton.

Viewers will also meet the staff at the castle, who help run the enormous operation.

Christmas at Warwick Castle airs on Tuesday December 22 9pm.

Becky Cadman, commissioning editor at Channel 4 said: “Highclere Castle and Warwick Castle are a pair of stunning locations where Christmas celebrations are truly spectacular.

“Our exclusive access to these historic sites will offer a fascinating insight into both the traditions and more modern approaches of each, as well as revealing how they’ve adapted for a very different Christmas this year.”

Christmas at Highclere Castle airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday December 16 2020.

