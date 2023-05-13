Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield may not be hosting This Morning on Monday – throwing the ITV show into chaos, according to reports.

61-year-old Phil and 42-year-old Holly have fronted the hit daytime series for 14 years. But the pair have hit the headlines this past this week following their rumoured rift. Apparently, the two are “not as close as they once were.”

But now, ITV bosses have refused to confirm whether the show on Monday will go ahead as normal – with Phil and Holly back presenting together.

Holly and Phil are apparently in the midst of a ‘rift’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip ‘not as close as they once were’

Holly and Phil, who usually front the show from Monday to Thursday, were last seen on Thursday morning’s show (May 11). And during the episode, viewers couldn’t help but spot major “tension” between the two.

Then on Thursday night, Phil issued a surprise statement. He admitted how “things haven’t been easy” amid rumours of his rift with Holly. What’s more, Holly was said to be surprised by his emotional outpouring.

So it’s no surprise that people are curious as to whether Holly and Phil will be fronting the show on Monday (15). However, ITV bosses have remained tight-lipped about their appearance.

Holly and Phillip not presenting This Morning on Monday?

While Holly and Phil would typically be back on screen together on Monday, bosses are refusing to confirm whether the show will take place “as normal,” according to Mail Online.

Entertainment Daily has also contacted ITV to ask if Holly and Phil will be on Monday’s show as scheduled.

Bosses have not confirmed if they are coming back on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phil have ‘tense’ phone call

It comes after Phillip apparently confronted Holly during a “tense” phone call after their alleged feud became public. According to The Sun, as rumours began to swirl about their fall out, a “devastated” Phil called up his co-star and pal.

A source said: “Things have been difficult between them. But for it to play out so publicly was the last thing Phil was ever expecting. He has spoken with Holly over the phone about how this all played out. He’s devastated by it all and is incredibly upset.”

