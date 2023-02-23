Will Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout be back with a series 4? Watch all previous episodes

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout season three is sadly coming to an end.

The series has seen Nick Knowles help families clear out half of their possessions and give their homes a makeover.

So when is the last episode of the series?

The home improvement series finishes after episode eight (Credit: Channel 5)

Is Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout finished?

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout follows Nick as he gives families the makeover of their dreams by decluttering their homes.

The show has seen Nick completely transform and renovate messy homes as the guests agree to get rid of any unwanted possessions.

So how many episodes of the Channel 5 show are left?

There are eight episodes of season three in total which means that there is only one episode left of the series.

The last episode will air on Thursday, February 23.

Where can I watch Big House Clearout?

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout is available to watch on Channel 5.

The episodes from all three series are available to watch on My5.

Will there be a Big House Clearout series 4?

Well, we certainly hope so! Both Channel 5 and Nick Knowles are yet to confirm whether there will be a series 4.

Big House Clearout saw Nick help families declutter their homes (Credit: Channel 5)

What other Nick Knowles shows can I watch?

Nick Knowles has become a household name after hosting a variety of TV shows over the years.

So what other shows hosted by the fan favourite home renovator can I watch?

BBC One’s DIY SOS, is another home improvement show that follows Nick and his team as they help to transform homes across the UK.

A recent episode of the home makeover series left viewers in tears as it focused on the story of Lindsey and her children, who suffered a tragic loss.

Lindsey revealed that she met her husband Shaun in 2016 while raising her two eldest children alone.

In 2017, the couple welcomed their first child together and purchased a home they intended to refurbish.

However, a few months later, Shaun tragically died of cancer.

Nick and his team helped the family to improve their lives as he renovated and refurbished their home.

The series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Nick is also set to front the new Channel 5 series Into The Grand Canyon with Nick Knowles.

The show will see Nick push his limits as he descends into one of the deepest canyons on the planet, the Grand Canyon.

From deep caving to kayaking Nick will be sharing his adventures across some of the most inhospitable terrains as well as spending time with the locals.

The show will air on Channel 5 on Thursday, March 2.

Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout will air on Channel 5 on Thursday, February 23.

Are you looking forward to the final episode of Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.