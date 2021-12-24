Will Kirk of The Repair Shop fame spending his first Christmas as a married man

Will Kirk from TV’s The Repair Shop will be spending his first Christmas as a married man this year.

The furniture restorer called his nuptials to doctor Polly Snowdon earlier this year as ‘the best day of his life’.

But the newlywed couple might well have been as relieved to get married as they were delighted after previously having to postpone their wedding.

Will Kirk from The Repair Shop married in the summer (Credit: The Repair Shop YouTube)

When did Will from The Repair Shop get married?

Will and Polly married in Cirencester in Gloucestershire August 2021.

He shared images on Instagram showing him and Polly walking down the aisle being showered by confetti.

Wood specialist Will looked sharp in a navy blue suit and matching waistcoat with a floral tie and brown brogues.

Read more: How old is Celebrity MasterChef star Will Kirk and when did he get married?

Polly meanwhile dazzled in a floor-length bridal gown with lace detail on the sleeves. She wore her hair tied loosely back with white roses.

Their wedding day photos also showed the couple tenderly embracing in a country lane in the Cotswolds.

Another black and white photo depicted them signing the register. And a fourth showed Will pulling on his jacket sleeves in final preparations for his vows.

Will and Polly were originally scheduled to marry in August 2020. However, they postponed due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Blades MBE (@jaybladesmbe)

Will and his colleagues from The Repair Shop on his big day

Will also uploaded a snap from his big day alongside co-stars from The Repair Shop.

It showed him huddled up with silversmith Brenton West, foreman Jay Blades and ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay.

The best day of my life.

He captioned the pic: “I was lucky enough to have some of the Repair Shop family there to celebrate my wedding day. Aren’t they a smart bunch?”

A few days later, Jay shared a group selfie of his own from the happy occasion.

He wrote: “I can only share these photos (as it’s not my day) but please join me in wishing them both a beautiful life together.”

Who is Will Kirk’s wife Polly?

According to reports, Polly is is a Trainee Child, Community and Educational Psychologist.

She works at The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

Will will deal with the challenge of a Nativity scene (Credit: The Repair Shop YouTube)

What will Will be dealing with in The Repair Shop at Christmas?

In the Christmas special, Will is tasked with reviving a multi-layered traditional wooden Nativity scene.

Read more: Jay Blades’ complicated childhood after discovering he has 25 brothers and sisters

The heirloom ornament is a staple of one person’s family Christmas and was a gift from their grandfather to their mum.

The Repair Shop at Christmas 2021 airs on Christmas Eve (Friday December 24) at 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.