Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist re-examines the disgusting crimes of John Worboys – but will John Worboys ever be released?

Where is he now? And how many women did he attack?

The documentary couldn’t come at a more timely moment, just weeks after the abduction and death of Sarah Everard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the serial sex offender.

Who is John Worboys?

John Derek Radford, formerly John Worboys, is currently 63.

Born in Enfield, Middlesex, he left school with few qualifications.

He worked as a milkman, junior dairy manager and security guard before eventually becoming a cab driver.

From 1987 to 2000, he also worked as a stripper, and appeared in a pornographic film.

He married Kate Santos in 1991, but separated after four years amid claims he had sexually assaulted her daughter.

He was in a new relationship at the time of his arrest in 2008.

What did John Worboys do?

John Worboys drugged, raped and sexually assaulted dozens of victims in the back of his black cab between 2000 and 2008.

His campaign of terror against women led to his sinister nickname the Black Cab Rapist.

He is thought to have attacked more than 100 victims.

The taxi driver picked up women as fares late at night in central London.

He would tell the women he was celebrating winning some money and then ask them to have a glass of Champagne with him.

Unbeknownst to his victims, John had drugged the drink with sedatives.

John raped or sexually assaulted his victims after the drugs had taken effect.

When was John Worboys finally caught?

Police arrested John Worboys in 2008.

From 2002 to his arrest, 14 women between 18 and 34 years of age reported a serious sexual assault in a black cab to the police.

The police failed to link them.

After several allegations of assault in 2007 and 2008, the police finally became convinced they were dealing with a serial rapist.

They made a public appeal and a member of staff at a sexual assault referral unit linked the attacks to Worboys.

Police officers arrested him at his house in Rotherhithe in 2008.

Police found a “rape kit” in the boot of John Worboys’ Fiat Punto.

Where is John Worboys now?

During the trial, John Worboys pleaded not guilty to all 23 counts brought against him.

He insisted the sex was consensual.

Nevertheless, a jury found him guilty.

The judge convicted him at Croydon Crown Court on March 13 2009 for attacks on 12 women – one count of rape, five sexual assaults, one attempted assault and 12 drugging charges.

However, police believe he may have had more than 100 victims.

At the sentencing on April 21 2009, John Worboys received an indeterminate sentence of imprisonment for public protection with the minimum custodial term set at eight years.

Mr Justice Penry-Davey said he should not be released until the Parole Board decided he no longer presented a threat to women.

John Worboys nearly released in 2018

On January 4 2018, the BBC reported that John Worboys was to be released from prison.

The Parole Board had decided to approve his release with “stringent” licence conditions after a hearing about his case in November 2017.

He would have to report to probation staff every week and was barred from contacting any of his victims.

John Worboys’ period on licence would last for at least 10 years and he could be sent back to jail if he breached any licence conditions.

However, a successful legal challenge quashed the decision to release Worboys.

In November 2018, it was announced he would remain in prison.

Will John Worboys ever be released?

Harriet Wistrich, Solicitor and Director Centre for Women’s Justice, tells us the earliest the convicted sex offender can apply for parole is 2025 – in four year’s time.

She tells us: “2025 is the date he can apply for parole. It is then a matter for the parole board to assess whether he remains a risk.

“I know the women I represented and others who were his victims consider he is a very dangerous man and I am not sure anything would convince them that he no longer poses a risk to women.

“The extent of his offending and his ability to manipulate others combine to suggest that he will remain a risk to women moving forward.

“As he has been given a life sentence, if he is ever released he will be subject to license conditions and can potentially be recalled to prison at any time if risk factors were to increase following release.”

Harriet represented two of Worboys’ anonymous victims and helped fight the parole board’s decision to release him early.

Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist on Channel 5

A harrowing one-off documentary looking into prolific serial rapist John Worboys.

He drugged, raped and sexually assaulted potentially over 100 victims in the back of his London black cab between 2000 and 2008.

One of his victims talks publicly for the first time about her attack.

She was a confident, happy teenage student when he drugged and assaulted her.

Her ordeal was made worse by inept police questioning which implied she was to blame.

The C5 documentary also reveals John Worboys SPIED on his wife’s teenage daughters.

Meanwhile, viewers see the flaws in the original investigation which explain why it took years before Worboys’ long and violent campaign of terror against women was finally brought to an end.

Predator: Catching the Black Cab Rapist airs on Wednesday March 24 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.

