Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna were inseparable during their seven month relationship.

Despite his reputation as a ladies' man, the Love Island star fell head over heels when he met the TOWIE beauty.

His manager Dave Read said she was his "first love" and that he was devastated when they split.

But why did Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna break up?

Here's everything you need to know.

Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna split in August, 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Mike Thalassitis and Megan McKenna break up?

Both spoke out about their split after parting way in August, 2018.

Mike told The Sun: "She's not my Megs any more. There's no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn't enough. I'm doing me now. I'm happy.

"There's only so much you can keep trying when it's not working. You've got to do what makes you happy."

When asked about the possibility of getting back together, Mike added: "I don't know what the future holds, but I don't hold out much hope."

Mike took his own life in 2019 (Credit: Flynet)

In a separate interview, Megan explained the break-up came because the relationship simply stopped working.

She told OK! magazine: "I can't even say why we split. I just feel like we're both at different point in our lives.

"There is only so much you can do in a relationship and when it's not working you've got to take separate routes.”

"Everything happens for a reason. It wasn't one of those break-ups like ones I've had in the past where it was really bitter and nasty, this was more a decision we made together."

Megan was Mike's first love (Credit: Splash News)

What did Megan McKenna say after Mike Thalassitis died?

Mike sadly took his own life on 15 March, 2019.

The tragedy came seven months after his break-up from Megan.

After news broke of his death, Megan took a little while before commenting publicly.

Coming to terms with what happened, she posted a short statement on Twitter.

It read: "Sorry I haven't been on social media but I'm in complete shock and trying to come to terms with this.

"I can't believe I'm writing this post.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family. Rest in peace Mike."

The reality star chose not to attend Mike's funeral after much deliberation.

Instead, she fled the country and travelled to Nashville, Tennessee, to work on music with The Voice US star Kaleb Lee.

The couple dated for seven months (Credit: Splash News)

Did Megan McKenna write a song about Mike Thalassitis?

Megan penned a song about missing someone just months after Mike's death called Everything But You.

She went on to perform the song on Celebrity X factor – and it reduced Nicole Scherzinger to tears.

Although Megan never confirmed the song was about Mike, viewers tuning in at home had already made up their minds.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "I felt like that song was so meaningful and somewhat about

mike

... brilliant performance by

Megan."

Megan turned to music after Mike's death (Credit: Splash News)

Another added: "Just saw Megan McKenna on X factor and I’m a blubbering mess I would buy this song in the morning!!! Wonder if it’s about mike that’s all I could think of!!"

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Was @Megan_Mckenna_ song about Mike? It was bloody amazing."

Megan later revealed that writing songs helped her cope following Mike's death.

She said on Loose Women: "I've been putting everything into my work, I feel like Nashville is my happy place and I'm feeling good.

"Writing music is like therapy because it is like everything writing down in a diary, it's a good way of getting my emotions down on paper."

Was Mike Mike Thalassitis in TOWIE?

Mike was reportedly offered the chance to join TOWIE after his split from Megan.

However, he allegedly turned down the opportunity as he'd had enough of reality TV work.

A source told The Sun: "He loved his time on Celebs Go Dating and had grown close to the cast and producers – but joining Towie was a bigger commitment and he would also have to film scenes with Megan’s ex Pete Wicks.

"Towie producers were really keen for Mike to sign-up but he had his reservations."

Mike never appeared in an episode of TOWIE.

