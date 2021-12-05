Why Jools Oliver accused husband Jamie of having an affair behind her back

Jools Oliver once accused her husband, superstar chef Jamie, of having an affair behind her back.

In an old interview with Closer magazine back in 2018, Jamie revealed that Jools had become concerned about his behaviour and why he kept coming home with green stains on his knees.

He told the publication: “My missus accused me of having an affair once, because I kept disappearing and coming back with green on my knees.

“It was courgette season and I was in the vegetable patch!”

Jools ‘snooping’ on Jamie

Jools herself has opened up about the fact she sometimes “snoops” on her famous husband.

Speaking back in 2011, she said: “I’ll check his email. I’ll check his Twitter. I’ll check his phone. Everything seems fine.”

She added: “He says I’m a jealous girl, but I think I’m fairly laidback, considering.”

More recently Jamie, who’s on C4 Sunday night with Jamie Oliver: Together, left his fans stunned when he revealed he once cooked for his wife completely starkers.

But instead of being the aphrodisiac he hoped it would be, the incident left him red faced.

Jamie and Jools have five children together (Credit: YouTube)

Or rather red somewhere else (a bit lower down)…

Use your imagination!

Talking to Australian radio hosts Will & Woody on KIIS 106.5, Jamie described the “painful” moment he burnt his manhood.

Who is Jamie Oliver’s wife?

Living up to his moniker The Naked Chef, the TV star revealed he was cooking in the nude for his wife Jools when the unfortunate accident happened.

In a bid to impress Jools, Jamie decided to whip up a romantic meal after whipping out his appendage.

He said: “I did a whole roasted sea bass, and I thought the coolest thing to do as The Naked Chef, would be to serve it naked.

“The only thing I was wearing was a bow on the end of it.

“A red bow, to be specific…

“I tied it, and it was a double knot. I opened the oven, and checked the seabass halfway through…

“And what I imagine was a perfect laser shot of steam attacked my penis.”

Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married for 20 years (Credit: SplashNews)

Jools, who is mother to the couple’s five children Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, Petal, 11, Buddy, nine, and River, three, recently revealed she’d had a miscarriage over lockdown.

Speaking to Zoe Hardman on the Made By Mamas podcast, Jools was reminded that she wanted another baby before her 47th birthday.

She said: “I really do, I really do but I’ve just had three miscarriages since then and I’m thinking… and a recent one three weeks ago and I’m thinking: ‘No,’ I dunno. I do want to, but I’ve got to mentally check that it’s a good idea to do.”

