Winning Combination, the ITV programme hosted by Omid Djalili, wasn’t on today and fans were gutted.

Those tuning in on Monday (December 14) to watch the tense and often hilarious quiz show instead found that ITV was airing an episode of Tenable.

Why wasn’t Winning Combination on ITV today?

Winning Combination was not on screens today because the series has come to an end.

The show only ran across 20 episodes, and Friday’s (December 11) was the last in the initial run.

What did Winning Combination viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers were gutted to tune in and find an episode of Warwick Davis’ game show on instead.

One said: “I was just getting into #WinningCombination. You’re messing with my heart #stv #tenable.”

The game is exciting and a breath of fresh air to the repetitive game shows you always air.

Another wrote: “@ITV please bring back #WinningCombination for a second series! The best daytime game show, it’s so refreshing and @omid9 is hilarious! The game is exciting and a breath of fresh air to the repetitive game shows you always air. Bring back Winning Combination! Now… get outttt!”

They added: “I was so shocked, I thought the announcer made a mistake when he said now it’s time for Tenable! Tenable is alright but it’s run its course!”

Host Omid replied: “Haha that’ll do it.”

A third viewer tweeted: “I agree! Monday just doesn’t feel right watching Tenable instead of #WinningCombination! Bring it back.”

A fourth put: “@itv – Where’s #WinningCombination gone? It [has a] very funny host. Now you’ve reverted back to the most boring game show in history, #tenable, with one unfunny host.”

“Sad that there’s no more #WinningCombination,” said a fifth.

Someone else reasoned: “#WinningCombination wasn’t that bad to only last three or four weeks.”

What has Winning Combination host Omid Djalili said?

After the final episode aired on Friday, Omid took to Twitter to thank everyone involved.

He tweeted: “Great way to finish the 20-episode run. Big thanks to everyone involved in [making] #WinningCombination WAY more fun than I could have ever expected.

“Time now for @ITV to take your daytime quiz… AND GET OUT!”

