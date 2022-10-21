Gogglebox on Channel 4: Why isn’t Gogglebox on tonight? When is it on next?

Gogglebox fans will be disappointed this week, as the Channel 4 show has been moved from the schedules – but why isn’t it on tonight?

The series is a staple part of Channel 4’s Friday night schedule…

We look forward to seeing our favourite families return to their sofas every week.

However, tonight, the beloved comedy series will be dropped from its regular slot amid a major schedule shake up on Channel 4.

So why isn’t Gogglebox on tonight?

Gogglebox won’t be on tonight in order to make room for Friday Night Live (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox sadly won’t be airing in its regular slot on Channel 4 tonight.

During each series, the hit Channel 4 show usually starts off the weekend and airs on Friday at 9pm.

But instead, the latest episode has been pushed back in favour of Friday Night Live’s return.

Ben Elton will be hosting Friday Night Live on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Why isn’t Gogglebox on tonight? What is Friday Night Live?

Friday Night Live was a 1980s stand-up entertainment show which is returning for a one-off revival.

Going out on Friday October 21 2022, it’s a 90-minute comedy variety special hosted by Ben Elton.

The show will feature some of the stars Ben introduced back in the 80s like Jo Brand, Harry Enfield and Julian Clary.

They’ll also be joined by a host of new young faces including Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray, Ronni Ancona and Sam Campbell.

As well as all of the comedy stand-ups, there’ll also be a live performance from Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem.

Talking about the show, Ben told the Irish Mirror: “The show literally changed British entertainment because it basically invented the stand-up boom.

“When we started, there were two clubs in London and the odd pub comedy night everywhere else. That was it.

“By the time we finished three years later, there were two clubs in every town in the country.”

The move is being made to celebrate 40 years of Channel 4.

Gogglebox will air on Saturday night at 9pm on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Gogglebox next on?

Gogglebox usually airs on Friday nights on Channel 4 and provides us all with a great start to the weekend.

The families keep us entertained as they watch the best telly throughout the week and provide us with their hilarious takes on the shows.

So far we’ve seen the likes of Dave and Shirley, Mary and Giles and many other favourite cast members in the new series, who all share their views on the latest shows from the comfort of their sofas.

But, we’re all disappointed that our favourite Channel 4 series won’t be airing tonight (Friday October 21 2022).

However, there’s no need to worry as the latest episode will air on Channel 4 tomorrow instead.

Gogglebox will be back with a brand new episode on Saturday October 22 2022 at 9pm on Channel 4.

Announcing the news, Channel 4 said: “It’s one for your diary.

“Brand new Gogglebox isn’t on its usual Friday night spot.

“Saturday at 9pm is your go-to for this week over on Channel 4.”

Friday Night Live will be taking Gogglebox’s place tonight at 9pm on Channel 4 for one night only.

