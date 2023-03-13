Why isn’t Beyond Paradise on this week? All the schedule changes you need to know about

Beyond Paradise fans will have a Humphrey-shaped hole (very tall) in their lives this week, as the show has been pulled from the schedules.

Just as the series has hit its stride, it won’t be on BBC One this week.

So what’s on TV instead this Friday?

And when can you watch Beyond Paradise episode 4?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Beyond Paradise will NOT go out as usual this Friday (Credit: BBC One)

Why isn’t Beyond Paradise on?

Beyond Paradise is not on as usual on Friday night (March 17, 2023).

Episode 4 of the series has been postponed for a week – something which is bound to frustrate fans.

Instead, the entirety of Friday night is dedicated to Comic Relief 2023.

Of course, it’s a fabulous cause, and we’ll be watching.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t miss Humphrey and his unique way of problem solving!

When is Beyond Paradise episode 4 on?

Beyond Paradise episode 4 is expected to air the following week.

Fans can see the missing episode on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8pm.

Although why it’s not in the 9pm slot is beyond us!

Recently, Beyond Paradise has taken the 8pm slot every Friday.

This has been followed by a repeat – yes, it’s baffling – of Death in Paradise at 9pm.

However, Would I Lie To You? is set to return the following week at 9pm.

Beyond Paradise episode 4 teases trouble between Martha Lloyd, Humphrey Goodman, and Archie Hughes (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

What is on BBC One on Friday, March 17, 2023?

Friday night looks very different on March 17, 2023.

There are none of the usual staples like The One Show, Question of Sport, or Beyond Paradise/Death in Paradise.

Instead, the entire evening will be dedicated to funny sketches, fundraising, and special editions of our favourite shows.

Comic Relief – aka Red Nose Day – will run from 7pm on BBC One, until 10pm, when the BBC News at Ten runs as normal.

Then there’s a Comic Relief: The Best of the Best Bits at 10.40pm for one hour.

Over on BBC Two, it’s a normal night, until 10pm, when there’s When Comic Relief Did Big Brother.

The 35 minute show looks back at 2001, when six celebrities – Jack Dee, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Claire Sweeney, Chris Eubank and Keith Duffy – entered the BB house for charity.

What are the highlights of Comic Relief 2023?

Blackadder fans have every reason to be thrilled, as legendary Baldrick is back for one night only.

Tony Robinson’s gormless character will read a bedtime story in his own, ahem, unique style.

Meanwhile, there’ll be a Ghosts special starring Kylie Minogue, and a Love Island spoof in which a surprise bombshell enters the villa.

The Traitors, one of the biggest hits of 2022, will also get the Comic Relief treatment.

The parody sees Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Mary Berry all dress up as host Claudia Winkleman.

Elsewhere, the cast of Mrs Doubtfire take to the stage to perform one of the songs from the show.

There’s also music from Tom Grennan and Zara Larsson.

David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu all host live from MediaCityUK in Salford.

Beyond Paradise will return on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

