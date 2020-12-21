Why is This Morning not on today? Viewers left baffled by ITV schedule

Those tuning into This Morning today (December 21) were disappointed.

The ITV show normally airs every weekday, with beloved hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby greeting viewers every morning.

Holly and Phil were nowhere to be seen (Credit: ITV)

Why is This Morning not on today?

The daytime show, which would usually be hosted by Holly and Phil, was nowhere to be seen on Monday.

It turns out the ITV show is taking a week off ahead of Christmas Day on Friday (December 25).

Read more: This Morning: Eamonn Holmes responds to cryptic message about ‘cruel’ TV business after axe

It’s an extended break for Phil and Holly too, who were also off last week when Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stepped in.

The show will return on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say on Twitter?

Viewers rushed to social media to share their disappointment that This Morning wouldn’t be on air today.

“What the? Having a pj morning and sat down with my porridge at 10…. no #ThisMorning,” said one disappointed fan.

“Where is #ThisMorning please,” asked another viewer.

“Was about to turn on #thismorning but then realised it’s supermarket sweep… why????” ranted a third fan.

#Thismorning oh yeah its not on 😂 — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) December 21, 2020

I applied for spin to win thinking it would be today realising it’s for the 4th jan 😂 #ThisMorning — kate (@kate38132054) December 21, 2020

There was similar consternation over the change in presenters on Good Morning Britain too, and likely to be similar disquiet over Loose Women being absent from the schedules.

When is This Morning on again?

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long for the show to return.

Holly and Phil are set to be welcomed into viewers’ homes for the first time this Christmas.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford leaving This Morning on Fridays: Presenters mark final show

As a result, the show will air its first ever Christmas Day edition on Friday.

The pre-recorded edition will be jam-packed full of festive surprises and interviews to make the morning even more enjoyable than usual.

This Morning will then return as normal again in the New Year on January 4.

Alison and Dermot will begin their new role in January (Credit: ITV)

When will Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary be on This Morning?

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be stepping into their new role for the first time on January 8th.

Opening up about her new role, Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch…

“…So it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.

“I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot!”