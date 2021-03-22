Why is The One Show not on tonight and when is it back?

The One Show on BBC One is on every weeknight at 7pm, but tonight it isn’t on.

Hosted by Alex Jones and a revolving cast of guest-hosts, it has become a staple at 7pm.

However, it’s not on tonight (Monday March 22)… why? And when will it be on again?

It’s the first anniversary of lockdown (Credit: BBC)

Why is The One Show not on tonight?

Because of the first anniversary of the COVID pandemic lockdown, the BBC is marking this moment with two programmes that examine the response and impact of the virus.

Instead of tonight’s One Show, there’s a special episode of current affairs series, Panorama.

Subtitled Covid: Who Got it Right?, it’s an hour-long special.

In it, journalist Jane Corbin investigates Covid-19 policies pursued by governments around the world.

She sets out to discover which nations have had the most successful approach, how the outcomes can be analysed and attempts to understand what lessons might be learned for future pandemics.

Naga presents a Lockdown Live special (Credit: BBC)

Is it on tomorrow night?

The One Show isn’t on tomorrow night either (Tuesday March 23).

In its place is a BBC News special, called Lockdown Live: What Happens Next?

It’s hosted by Naga Munchetty and Nick Robinson who mark the first anniversary of he UK’s first lockdown.

Broadcasting from a mass vaccination centre in Newcastle, the pair will be joined by a panel of special guests who have stories to tell about how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone.

Naga and Nick will also reflect on some of the biggest lockdown stories of the year.

They’ll also ask how the world is going to change beyond the pandemic.

The One Show will be back on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

When will The One Show return?

Thankfully for fans, The One Show returns on Wednesday March 24.

However, there will also be a lockdown theme to proceedings.

Alongside Alex will be former Boyzone star, Ronan Keating.

In an hour-long special, they look back over a year of lockdown.

However, this time the pair will focus on positive stories and achievements.