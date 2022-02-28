Holby City usually airs Tuesday nights, but the medical drama will be on tonight (Monday, February 28) instead.

Why is Holby City on tonight?

Holby City is on at 8.30pm tonight and this is because tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 1) the football will be on.

Holby is on tonight (Credit: BBC)

It’s Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur. Coverage is on BBC One from 7.30 till 10pm with kick-off starting at 7.55pm.

What is happening in tonight’s episode?

Dom and Sacha continue to work on their project but Dom has secretly arranged an interview at a private hospital.

While attending his interview, Dom bumps into Donna at the private hospital where she now works.

She tells Dom she’s finally found the work-home life balance she’s always wanted.

Donna’s praise for the private sector leaves Dom with a lot to think about.

Dom and Sacha continue to work on their project (Credit: BBC)

After a successful interview Dom receives an offer for their parastomal hernia mesh innovation and is clearly tempted by the opportunities it will bring.

As Dom thinks about his decision, which would leave Sacha high and dry, will he stand by his friend or take the opportunity for fame and fortune?

Madge is suspended

Meanwhile Kylie becomes convinced that Madge is the victim of domestic abuse, and is determined to help her.

Kylie’s suspicions coincide with Ange’s own findings regarding Madge, leading to an awkward situation of crossed wires.

When Kylie tries to address her concerns over Madge’s welfare. Ange assumes she’s referring to the situation with Regina and offers no sympathy.

Kylie is worried about Madge (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Madge has to attend a meeting with Hanssen and Fletch.

When she’s confronted with her actions over the last few weeks she’s unable to defend herself and is suspended until further notice.

However Madge’s health soon takes a turn for the worse.

Still reeling from the birth of his grandchild, Russ overcompensates by trying to help everyone.

However he fails to realise how much Billie is struggling, prompting Max to step in.

Max gives her the help she needs, but will Russ be able to get his priorities in order?

Holby City continues tonight (February 28th) at 8.30pm on BBC One.

