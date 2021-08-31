Why is Celebrity MasterChef not on BBC One tonight and when will it be back on?

Celebrity MasterChef viewers will no doubt be tuning into BBC One tonight (Tuesday August 31), expecting to see another round of heats.

However, there is no Celebrity MasterChef on tonight. So where is it and why isn’t it on?

Gregg and John will be back later this week (Credit: BBC)

Why is Celebrity MasterChef not on tonight?

This week, Celebrity MasterChef sees the last of four heats before the semi-finals.

At the end of last week’s heat – which saw Katie Price sent home and Joe Swash and Dion Dublin progress – a teaser trailer showed what was to come.

Kem Cetinay, Kadeena Cox, Gavin Esler, Johannes Radebe and Michelle Collins are the contestants cooking their hearts out this week.

However, viewers are used to seeing the show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

But this week it’s different.

Inside The President’s War Room tells the full story of the 9/11 attacks (Credit: BBC)

Telling the behind-the-scenes story of 9/11

Last night – on Bank Holiday Monday – BBC One rolled out episode two of Vigil.

And tonight, it’s the turn of hour-and-a-half documentary 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room.

Almost 20 years after the 9/11 attacks on New York’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon, the documentary talks to then-President George W Bush and key members of his staff about that fateful day.

They talk about how the day unfolded and how they reacted, as well as what happened next.

The attacks on the US in 2001 led to war in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Michelle Collins in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity MasterChef on this week?

Have no fear, Celebrity MasterChef will be back this week.

The first show in this week’s heat takes place tomorrow night (Wednesday September 1) at 9pm.

Contestants will have to cook street food from Turkey, and then on Thursday (September 2) 8pm another guest chef sets them a challenge.

Alex Rushmer, who was a MC finalist in 2010, teaches the gang how to cook signature recipes from his Cambridge restaurant.

And then, on Friday, we’ll see who goes through to the semi-final!