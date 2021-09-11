Why is Casualty not on BBC One tonight, what’s on its place and when it will it be back?

Casualty fans were expecting a new episode on BBC One this week, but it’s not on tonight (Saturday September 11).

So why is the hit medical drama not on, what’s on in its place and when will it be back on again?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Tina in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Where did Casualty leave us on BBC One last week?

Viewers were hoping for a continuation of the Tina and Jacob storyline in Casualty.

Last week they saw Iain jump to conclusions and when he saw the cut on Tina’s head he put two and two together.

How wrong he was!

Viewers were also treated to Stevie going on a revenge mission after Jade told her her secret.

So it was all to play for this week, but alas… we’ll all have to wait another week to find what happens next in these storylines.

Katie Derham is back with Last Night Of The Proms (Credit: BBC)

What is replacing Casualty tonight?

Instead, BBC One viewers will be treated to the annual BBC Proms.

The classical music rave-up returns after a Covid-hit season in 2020.

Katie Derham – and special guests Gareth Malone and Maggie Aderin-Pocock – hosts continued live coverage from the Royal Albert Hall of the Last Night Of The Proms from 9pm.

Aside from the stellar guests, there’s the usual rousing versions of traditional favourites including Rule, Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem to look forward to.

Stevie and the gang will be back next week (Credit: BBC)

When will Casualty be back?

Have no fear. Casualty will be back on BBC One next weekend.

On September 18 at 9.30pm, viewers will see Jade asked to help interpret for a group of hearing-impaired minivan passengers who were caught up in an accident.

She gets a bit of a shock when she discovers that one of them is her estranged mum, Susie!

Things go from bad to worse when Dylan finds drugs in her locker… planted by Stevie.

Furthermore, Casualty will follow the series opener of Strictly Come Dancing. So a bumper Saturday night is in store!