A new Channel 4 documentary paying tribute to the late TV presenter Caroline Flack features contributions from those closest to her – so why is ex boyfriend Lewis Burton missing from the doc?

Lewis was dating Caroline at the time of her death.

He said he was “heartbroken” after she died by suicide.

Here is everything you need to know about the C4 doc and why Lewis is not involved.

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Channel 4 but boyfriend Lewis Burton does not feature (Credit: C4)

Caroline Flack tragically took her own life in February 2020.

The Love Island presenter was just 40 when she died by suicide on Saturday February 15 2020.

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death documents her career and battle with mental health.

Caroline Flack C4 doc: Who takes part?

The raw and emotional tribute to Caroline Flack features contributions from some of her closest family, friends and colleagues.

Heartbreaking testimony comes from her mum Christine who details her daughter’s previous attempts at suicide.

Caroline’s twin sister Jody also takes part, speaking about the loss of her sibling.

Celeb friends Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary are also interviewed about their relationship with Caroline.

Caroline Flack celebrates her 40th birthday with boyfriend Lewis Burton at Bagatelle in Mayfair (Credit: Splash)

Why is Lewis Burton missing from the Caroline Flack C4 doc?

Lewis Burton does not feature in the C4 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death.

Police arrested Caroline in December 2019 for assaulting boyfriend Lewis during an argument.

The Crown Prosecution Service pressed charges even though Lewis wanted the charges to be withdrawn.

Lewis described himself as “heartbroken” at the time of her death.

In an interview with the Telegraph.co.uk, filmmaker Charlie Russell explained his absence.

When asked the sensitive question about why Lewis doesn’t feature, Charlie diplomatically won’t name names.

Instead he says: “We were helped by a lot of people who talked about her at length-off camera…

“And we tried to help them talk through their grief in some way.

“But not everyone’s at the right stage of their grief to feel like they were able to talk about it on-camera.”

Lewis is now dating Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie.

They began dating in July 2020, five months after Caroline’s death, and went public with their relationship in October.

Caroline Flack C4 doc: Her Life and Death – what’s it about?

Family and friends pay tribute to the TV presenter in an emotional documentary celebrating Caroline’s life.

The one-off documentary hears from those closest to Caroline, including her mum Christine and twin sister Jody.

Celeb friends Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary also take part.

C4 commissioner Lee McMurray says: “After working closely with Caroline throughout 2019, we agreed to make a film with her that would tell her story and reveal what it’s like to live in the glare of such intense scrutiny.

“Sadly, that film will never be made.

“We hope this project will be a testament to Caroline’s character, work and legacy, and we’re deeply grateful to her family and friends for their involvement.”

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death airs on Wednesday March 17 2021 at 9pm on Channel 4.

