Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix: What’s MySpace and where is Crystal Theobald’s killer now?

Why Did You Kill Me? is set to have Netflix fans gripped as it recalls the tragic death of Crystal Theobald and the connection to MySpace.

The 24-year-old mother was killed in California back in February 2004.

Following Crystal’s death, her family used social media website MySpace to track down her killer.

But what is MySpace? Do people still use it? And what happened to Crystal’s killer?

**Warning spoilers below**

Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix: What is MySpace?

Founded in 2003, MySpace was once the most visited social networking website.

The site was created by Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe, who wanted to produce an online community for people to share their hobbies and interests.

It also became a space for musicians to update fans on music and concert dates.

Other features of the site included chat rooms and forums.

During the documentary, Crystal’s mum Belinda Lane used fake MySpace profiles to help track down her killer.

Do people still use MySpace?

Over the years, the social media site has slowly become less popular.

Nowadays, it’s no longer called MySpace – it’s now Myspace with a lowercase ‘s’.

Back in 2013, the new Myspace claimed to have 50 million users, though it is unknown how many of them used the site.

Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix: Where is Crystal Theobald’s killer now?

Crystal’s death was a result of gang violence, despite not being in an actual gang herself.

She sadly left behind two young daughters and her boyfriend, who was also involved in the attack.

During the incident, her car was hit with bullets from a gang as a form of retaliation.

Thankfully, her killer was eventually caught.

William Sotelo was convicted for his role in Crystal’s death in February 2006 – two years after the shooting.

He was the driver of the SUV that attacked her car.

During the trial, the killer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

He was later sentenced to 22 years in prison.

After Sotelo’s conviction, Belinda said: “Mother’s Day was the best Mother’s Day I’ve had in 10 years.”

Why Did You Kill Me? is available on Netflix from April 14th.

