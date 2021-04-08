Why Did You Kill Me? drops on Netflix this month – but what is the true crime movie about?

The gripping documentary will focus on the death of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald, who was tragically shot dead in February 2006.

Following her passing, Crystal’s mum used social media website MySpace to track down the people she believed were responsible.

**Warning spoilers below**

Why Did You Kill Me? explores Crystal Theobald’s death (Credit: Netflix)

Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix: Who is Crystal Theobald? What happened?

Crystal Theobald was a mother of two, who was killed in 2006.

Her death was a result of gang violence, despite not being in an actual gang herself.

During the incident, her car was hit with bullets from the gang as a form of retaliation.

As a result, she was shot in the head and killed.

The incident occurred in Arlanza, a neighbourhood in California.

Crystal sadly left behind two young daughters and her boyfriend, who was also involved in the attack.

Crystal’s death was a result of gang violence (Credit: Netflix)

What happened after Crystal’s death?

Meanwhile, after her murder, her mum Belinda Lane was determined to get justice.

Belinda, who also witnessed her daughter being killed, worked tirelessly over the course of 10 years.

She even went as far as setting up two fake profiles on MySpace to help track down the killer.

Belinda used the accounts to reach out to members of the gang.

It could have taken a lifetime

Furthermore, she previously admitted she would do anything to help with the case.

In an interview with KABC, the mother said: “I told her, ‘Baby girl, I promise you if it takes my last breath, I will get them; I promise you, you will have justice.'”

In addition, Belinda added: “It could have taken a lifetime. I never would have stopped.”

But did Belinda help the investigation?

Belinda worked tirelessly to find her daughter’s killer (Credit: Netflix)

When is Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix?

The documentary will be available on Netflix from April 14th.

Furthermore, it has a running time of 83 minutes.

The Netflix synopsis reads: “The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.”

