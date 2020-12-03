The Crystal Maze returns with a brand new series this week (Thursday December 3 2020), but why did Richard O’Brien leave The Crystal Maze? Where is he now?

Comedian Richard Ayoade currently hosts the popular C4 game show, which made a welcome comeback in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know about why the original host left.

Why did Richard O’Brien leave The Crystal Maze? He hosted the show from 1990 to 1993 (Credit: C4)

Why did Richard O’Brien leave The Crystal Maze?

In 1998, Richard said: “If I stayed much longer I wasn’t going to be able to do anything else.

“I did four movies shortly after that and I don’t think I would have been allowed to have done them if I’d stayed as a game show host, so it was the right decision for me.”

Sadly, the show ended with Richard’s departure, until C4 revived the show in 2017 with Richard Ayoade.

When did Richard O’Brien host The Crystal Maze?

Richard O’Brien hosted The Crystal Maze from 1990 to 1993.

He hosted four series of the television game show and appeared in a one-off in 2016.

The special episode, which aired in October 2016, saw Richard appear as the Crystal Maze Computer in a one-off Celebrity Crystal Maze episode for the charity Stand Up To Cancer on C4.

Stephen Merchant hosted the charity special.

He was asked to take up the Maze Master role full time when the show was recommissioned but declined due to other commitments.

Richard Ayoade now hosts The Crystal Maze (Credit: C4)

Who is Richard O’Brien?

Richard is a writer, musician, actor and TV presenter.

He is most famous for writing the musical stage show The Rocky Horror Show in 1973.

He also co-wrote the screenplay of the film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and appeared in the film as Riff Raff.

How old is Richard O’Brien?

Richard was born on March 25 1942 in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

He is currently 78 years old.

Where is Richard O’Brien now?

Richard lives in New Zealand, after gaining dual citizenship in 2011.

He may not appear on British TV as regularly now, but he’s still very much in showbusiness.

Richard is the voice of Dad in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.

He also played Barney in the 2017 film The Barefoot Bandits, and Mr Russell in The Stolen.

A new series of Celebrity Crystal Maze kicks off at 10pm on C4 on Thursday December 03 2020.

