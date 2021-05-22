Casualty usually airs Saturday night’s, however it won’t but on tonight. But why is Casualty not on tonight and when will it be back?

Why is Casualty not on tonight?

Eurovision 2021 will air at 8pm on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Casualty is not on as the Eurovision final will air tonight (Saturday, May 22) at 8pm on BBC One.

The Eurovision final won’t finish until 11.45pm.

Eurovision was cancelled in 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. But Graham Norton will return to introduce live coverage from Rotterdam of the 65th Eurovision song contest.

When will Casualty be back?

Casualty is back next week (Credit: BBC)

Casualty will return next Saturday, May 29 and fans will be delighted to hear that there will be two episodes airing.

The first episode will start at 8.50pm and finish at 9.30pm. The second episode will follow immediately at 9.30pm and end at 10.10pm.

What’s happening in the episodes?

In the first episode, Marty heads to the clinic seeking revenge for his mum’s poor treatment, accompanied by Jan who is posing as a potential patient.

But he soon receives a call from Jade that could change everything – Bibi has been rushed into the ED after an overdose.

Marty gets some awful news (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Tina is concerned that something is not right with Jacob, who confesses his true feelings for her after a stressful day overwhelms him.

In the second episode Fenisha treats the mother of the man she left standing at the altar, and who holds her responsible for the death of her husband.

Fenisha’s situation is made even more complicated when her former fiancé begins working at the hospital as a locum registrar.

Meanwhile Rash puts his medical training to the test.

Marty channels his anger into a good cause after his mother’s suicide attempt.

