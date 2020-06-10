Why was Benidorm cancelled and will it be back on our screens?

Benidorm fans were left devastated after the hit comedy show was cancelled in 2018.

Viewers needn't worry though as ITV is treating the nation to a re-run of its eighth season – starting from tonight (June 10).

Benidorm is back on ITV (Credit: ITV)

And while the sunny resort may be out of bounds for tourists due to the ongoing pandemic, that's seven episodes to get your though lockdown.

First aired in 2007, the show told the story of a group of British holidaymakers in the Spanish hotspot and quickly became a hit with fans, but why was it cancelled?

Well, here's everything you need to know...

How many series are there of Benidorm?

Benidorm ran for an impressive 10 seasons, with millions tuning in to watch the hour-long comedy for eleven years.

The first episode of the final series pulled in 4.3million viewers - but show bosses were concerned it "had run its course."

A source told The Sun at the time: “Benidorm has been a huge success for ITV for a decade, but bosses feel it’s run its course.

"The ratings have started to drop off and a number of the fan favourites have left.

"So it just feels as though the time is right to let it go out while it’s still on a high.

"It has been ITV’s longest running comedy, which is a real achievement.”

Despite the drop in figures, the show won six National Television Awards and two TV Choice Awards.

Benidorm wa cancelled back in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a new series of Benidorm?

While there was hope Benidorm could return for a new series, creator Derren Litten recently proved otherwise.

The writer has since retired from writing completely to run a theme bar in Spain.

Announcing the news on social media, Derren said: "When the BBC cancelled my latest show Scarborough I had a long think about what I wanted to do next.

"I genuinely thought Scarborough was some of my best work and if it's not what TV channels are looking for now maybe I should do something completely different.

Fans are calling on ITV to commission series 11 (Credit: ITV)

"So I made a decision to step away from making tv programmes for a while and I sat down and thought about the things I like doing.

"I like Benidorm, I like drinking, I like karaoke, I like socialising. But how on earth could I make an income from all that?

"Looking through my storage unit in Spain at all the props and costumes..it struck me how people would love to see all this stuff and maybe have a drink and sing a song surrounded by all that memorabilia.

"That's when I first got excited about the idea of opening a karaoke bar in Benidorm. The right venue was found, not too big, not too small and we set an opening date of April 10th."

Benidorm may be turned into a feature film according to reports (credit: ITV)

Why was Benidorm cancelled?

Rumours over Benidorm's future first started in 2018, when creator Derren described the series 10 finale as "the last episode."

He tweeted: "Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm! I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it.

"It's difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching! #MuchasGracias."

Crazy to think Wednesday will be the last episode of Benidorm! I created the series over 11 years ago, wrote it, guest starred in it and ended up directing it. It's difficult to think what else there is to do! Thank you for watching! #MuchasGracias 🌴 pic.twitter.com/WQmdaIG4i4 — Derren Litten (@DerrenLitten) April 29, 2018

Former star Sherrie Hewson - who played Joyce Temple-Savage - did previously reveal plans to turn the show into a film - but production is yet to go ahead.

She told The Sun Online: "I know it's quite sad that Benidorm is gone but we are going to make a film and I assume there will be another tour. Benidorm will never die."

Sherrie starred alongside Jake Canuso, Siobhan Finneran, Steve Pemberton, Johnny Vegas and Tim Healy on the show.

Sherrie previously revealed plans to turn the show into a movie (Credit: Splash)

Who has guest starred in Benidorm?

As well as its impressive cast members, the show has roped in plenty of familiar faces for guest appearances.

Dame Joan Collins has starred on the show, while Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley played a wedding singer on the first episode of season 10.

Several other big-name stars made appearances over the years, including Cilla Black, Sheridan Smith, and Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis.

Benidorm is on ITV, Wednesdays at 9pm.

