Why Angela Scanlon is refusing to wear fake tan on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon revealed how she is body-confident to set an example for her two daughters.

The 39-year-old television presenter said she wants to show her two kids, Ruby and Marnie, that she is proud of who she is. She also confessed that she had even refused the ballroom fake tan.

Angela wants her daughters to be body-confident

Speaking to The Mirror, Angela said that she is “quite body confident but in a more defiant way”.

I know people have talked about the fact that I’m not wearing fake tan, that’s because I think it’s important to lean into who you are and what you have.

She continued and said she wants her two daughters to “be comfortable in their own skin” whatever that might look like.

“As the mum of two girls, what I want for them is to be comfortable in their own skin, whatever that might look like. So if I don’t show that or portray it, I can’t ever expect them to really embody that or feel that,” and added: “So yeah, I guess I’m quite committed to doing my thing.”

She has an alter ego

While Angela performed a Viennese Waltz to Calum Scott and Leona Lewis’s track You Are The Reason with Carlos Gu yesterday (October 14), the star went on to admit she has to channel an alter ego while performing.

The star confessed she looks like “a donkey in a barn” during rehearsals. But said she has found the process “really liberating”.

Angela Scanlon admitted she has an alter ego during rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

There are different sides to her when she performs

Although she hasn’t named her alter ego, the Strictly star revealed there’s “a lot of different” sides to her while performing.

She concluded: “But it is totally liberating. I’m kind of fierce in my own way, and there’s definitely a light and shade. There’s lots of different sides to me, and it’s been really quite nice to be able to explore those.”

