All Star Musicals star Fern Britton opened up about the grief of losing her parents
TV

All Star Musicals star Fern Britton bravely embracing life after ‘bad two or three years’

She suffered a catalogue of losses

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

All Star Musicals star Fern Britton has revealed that she struggled with grief after the loss of her parents and didn’t “grieve them properly”.

The former This Morning presenter sings up a storm in the new Christmas special.

But behind the smiling exterior, the 64-year-old has had a tough couple of years.

All Star Musicals star Fern Britton opened up about the grief of losing her parents
Fern on All Star Musicals (Credit: ITV)

What did All Star Musicals star Fern Britton say about her parents?

In a recent interview with the Yorkshire Post, Fern opened up about the impact of losing both her parents in a short space of time.

Fern lost her mother Ruth in 2018, and then her father – actor Tony Britton – only a year later.

Read more: Fern Britton still has a good relationship with ex husband Phil Vickery despite split, My Cornwall star insists

“I’m only human, so there have been days that have been very difficult – there have been a lot of tears.

“It has been difficult. There have been a lot of endings.

She added: “I don’t think I’ve properly grieved for either of my parents yet.”

All Star Musicals star Fern Britton opened up about the grief of losing her parents
Fern says that things have been tough (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Parents still “present”

Fern added that both Ruth and Tony feel “very present to her”.

She admitted that she dreams about them, and often “runs things by them”.

The mum-of-three has now relocated to Cornwall, and is a successful novelist.

All Star Musicals star Fern Britton opened up about the grief of losing her parents
Fern and Phil split after 20 years (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Fern last year?

Fern, who has two children from her first marriage, also has a daughter, Winnie, from her second marriage to This Morning chef Phil Vickery.

The two ended their marriage after 20 years in 2020.

Read more: Fern Britton faced ‘tough time’ following marriage breakdown from husband Phil Vickery

Fern said to the Mirror: “I’ve had a bad two or three years. Both of my parents died, my beloved cat died and, unfortunately, my marriage died.

“It was a bit of a tough time but we are getting through. And it is all okay. There is life afterwards.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Strictly star Dianne Buswell and boyfriend Joe Sugg
Strictly star Dianne Buswell dealt devastating blow with boyfriend Joe Sugg on Christmas Day
Ant McPartlin to spend '£100k' on dream wedding
Ant McPartlin’s sweet tribute to his stepdaughters as he reveals they call him ‘Dad’
Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper and children
Kate Garraway thrilled with Christmas family outing to the panto – with husband Derek
Janice Long dies
Janice Long dies at the age of 66 as tributes pour in for the BBC Radio DJ
Madeleine McCann news
Police ‘believe Madeleine McCann may still be alive’ as top unit probes case
Paul O'Grady pays tribute to friend Janice Long
Paul O’Grady pays touching tribute to ‘legendary’ host Janice Long as he credits her for ‘keeping him going’