I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back with 10 new famous faces hoping to become King or Queen of the Castle. But who won I’m a Celeb 2019?

On Sunday (November 15 2020), Ant and Dec welcomed the likes of Shane Richie, AJ Pritchard and Mo Farah to the apparently haunted Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.

So who will replace the current champion?

The I’m a Celebrity 2019 campmates prepare for another elimination (Credit: ITV)

Who won I’m a Celeb 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2019.

The former EastEnders actress beat runner-up Andy Whyment, and radio DJ Roman Kemp, who came third.

Jacqueline replaced 2018 winner, football manager Harry Redknapp, who won the 2018 series of I’m a Celeb.

Mum-of-two Jacqueline, now 28, broke down in tears as she stormed to victory, before reuniting with husband Dan Osborne.

She told hosts Ant and Dec: “It was not what I expected.

“It was a lot harder. I didn’t think it would be such a turning point in life, I went in as one person, I feel like I have come out as a different person.

“I’ve grown in confidence and found who I am as a person.”

What did Jacqueline Jossa do after winning IAC 2019?

Jacqueline Jossa stepped out of the spotlight to “lay low” after her I’m a Celeb win.

Amid the controversy of her husband’s rumoured cheating, Jacqueline told fans she was planning to take some time out to be with her family.

In a post on Instagram , she explained: “Morning guys, things have been a bit crazy since jungle life. I am still fully overwhelmed and haven’t processed anything.”

She went on: “I will keep you updated but I’m going to lay low a little bit and just enjoy this time with my family.

“I just wanted to let you know I’m not abandoning Insta, I’m just taking it all in.”

Jacqueline, who runs an acting academy and has her own In The Style clothing brand, recently revealed she has signed up to a major West End production.

She shared a promotional poster of the upcoming stage show A Christmas Carol, confirming she has joined the talented cast which includes Matt Willis and Brian Conley.

She wrote: “PINCH ME!! MY WEST END DEBUT!!!”

Who won I’m a Celeb 2019? Jacqueline Jossa did! (Credit: ITV)

Who is in IAC 2020?

Athletes Sir Mo Farah and Hollie Arnold MBE are taking part this year.

Soap stars Jessica Plummer, Bev Callard and Shane Richie have also given up their lives of relative luxury to move into Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.

AJ Pritchard is also among the campmates, as are Vernon Kay, Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Victoria Derbyshire.

I’m a Celeb continues for three weeks on ITV, times vary.

