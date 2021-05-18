Who will replace Zoe Ball on Strictly It Takes Two? Bookies reveal favourites to host spin-off

Zoe Ball has announced her shock departure from Strictly spin-off It Takes Two – but who is likely to replace her?

The 50-year-old star joined the tea time show in 2011, having hosted alongside Rylan Clark-Neal in recent years.

But what are the latest odds for her replacement?

Zoe Ball has waved goodbye to Strictly It Takes Two (Credit: BBC One)

Who will replace Zoe Ball on Strictly It Takes Two?

While the BBC are yet to announce Zoe’s official replacement, it hasn’t stopped bookies from compiling potential favourites.

Betting agents Ladbrokes has given Rylan odds of 1/5 to replace Zoe as main host.

Following close behind is Gethin Jones, who is a regular face on the show.

The Irish presenter comes in at 5/2 on the list.

GMB’s Ranvir Singh could be in with a chance at 9/2.

Robert Rinder is also a favourite with odds of 5/1, while Erin Boag is 6/1.

Rylan Clark-Neal is a favourite with bookies (Credit: BBC One)

Furthermore, Karen Hardy and Stacey Dooley are also in the mix at 6/1.

Other hosting suggestions include Flavia Cacace, Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told ED!: “Rylan is surely a shoo-in to replace Zoe Ball as the main host of It Takes Two, but there’s a whole host of former Strictly faces seemingly in with a chance of getting the gig if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for further comment.

Why has Zoe Ball quit It Takes Two?

Meanwhile, Zoe announced her decision to leave the spin-off series on Instagram last night (May 17).

The news devastated the Strictly fandom, as well as the show’s professional dancers.

Alongside a series of photographs, Zoe penned: “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

“As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

“Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s edition of her Radio 2 breakfast show, Zoe opened up on her depature.

The radio host explained: “Can I just say thank you for all your lovely messages about It Takes Two. You’ve been so gorgeous and I had to say it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, walking away from it.”

She added: “I love that show, you know how obsessed I am with Strictly. But after 10 years, sometimes you’ve got to give yourself some new challenges.”

