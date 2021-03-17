GMB fans are wondering who will replace Piers Morgan on the show following his exit.

A string of names have been thrown into the mix from Ben Shephard to Victoria Derbyshire.

Who will replace Piers Morgan on GMB?

However, we think Steph’s Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern would be the perfect fit and here are our reasons why!

Steph McGovern would be a great replacement for Piers Morgan on GMB (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

1. She’s a cool and calm presenter

Steph has become a well-known TV star thanks to her Channel 4 daytime programme and her time on BBC Breakfast.

Her down-to-earth personality has attracted many viewers and is what makes her the perfect daytime host.

Steph is also a cool and calm presenter but isn’t afraid to voice her opinions.

In 2019, the star lashed out on Twitter over children pranking the NHS, making up false stories.

She said: “Seriously… why are people doing this? It’s not funny!! #doyles (Boro slang for ‘idiots’).”

Piers Morgan quit GMB last week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, also in 2019, Steph hit back at a viewer for criticising her accent on BBC Breakfast.

The viewer accused her of pronouncing “here” as “Heyah”.

At the time, Steph said: “This email has really made me laugh.”

2. It would be good to have LGBTQ+ presence on a news show panel

Steph has previously said she’s never “officially” come out as gay and has just gone with “the flow of things”.

It would be good to have a LGBTQ+ presence on a news show panel to show more representation.

Steph is a cool and calm presenter (Credit: Channel4)

Steph rarely shares details about her girlfriend, but announced in 2019 that they had welcomed their first child together.

Last year, Steph opened up about her sexuality to comedian Suzi Ruffell on her podcast called Out.

She said: “I’ve never officially come out,” adding that she has dated both men and women.

“I didn’t do this big thing of ‘I am gay’ like my mate Reg did… I just kind of go with the flow of things, and I did not really overthink it.”

3. Her chemistry with GMB host Susanna Reid

Steph previously worked with current GMB host Susanna Reid during her time on BBC Breakfast.

Even though they didn’t co-host together, the pair still share a rapport because of their time on the programme.

Steph worked with Susanna at BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Last month, Steph revealed she initially told producers a fib so that they would give her a job.

During Steph’s Packed Lunch, the presenter admitted she hadn’t ever done live TV before BBC Breakfast despite telling producers she had.

She explained that she told Susanna shortly before her first live broadcast.

Steph said: “Susanna Reid said, ‘Good luck’ and I said, ‘Thanks,’

“She said, ‘But you’ve done live TV before?’ I said, ‘No I haven’t’ and the director gasped in my ear.”

Steph wore a pyjama top on air (Credit: Channel 4)

4. Her sense of humour

Steph has a great sense of humour which is something Piers provided a lot of on Good Morning Britain.

Last month, the star even hosted her Channel 4 show in her pyjamas to mark Valentine’s Day.

The Home Bargains jim-jams featured Love Heart sweets and fans loved the look.

Steph explained on Instagram: “So here’s the thing….the top I’m wearing is actually part of a pyjama set from Home Bargains but I loved it and thought it would be very apt for #valentines so I wore it on the telly anyway.”

One fan wrote: “Love this! What a good idea too.”

Another added: “PJs to work! You made it happen!”

