BBC Breakfast viewers are wondering who will be the replacement of Louise Minchin when she leaves the show.

Well, Sally Nugent has emerged as a bookies’ favourite.

50-year-old presenter Louise, who joined the programme back in 2001, announced her departure in June.

Her last show on the iconic red sofa will be on September 15, when she will say goodbye to viewers.

Rumours about her replacement have been swirling in recent weeks, and numerous names have been thrown into the hat.

Numerous presenters have been tipped to replace Louise on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Louise Minchin BBC Breakfast replacement

As a result, bookmakers have now revealed that Sally Nugent is the odds-on favourite to snag Louise’s job on BBC Breakfast.

“On paper, it looks difficult to see past Sally Nugent, who is our red hot 2/1 favourite,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

However, Sally isn’t the only star in the running.

“The BBC are difficult to predict and I like the look of Ruth Langsford at 12/1,” added the spokesman.

Others that look like a potential shoo-in for the role include Nina Hossain at 8/1, Faye Barker at 10/1 and Bill Turnbull at 20/1.

Loose Women stars Christine Lampard and Saira Khan both have odds of 20/1.

They aren’t the only Loose ladies to be on the cards, with Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha not far behind with odds of 33/1.

Read more: BBC Breakfast: Louise Minchin statement in full as she quits after 20 years

Meanwhile, former GMB star Piers Morgan doesn’t look like he has much of a shot at bagging the role, with odds of 50/1.

Sally is favourite to replace Louise (Credit: BBC)

Why is Louise leaving?

Earlier this month, Louise opened up about her decision to quit BBC Breakfast.

She said: “It would have been 20 years in December. It’s a big change. It’s going to be a big change.

“I’m 100%. It’s the right thing for me to do. There’s a huge amount of nerves. I’m having the most extraordinary anxiety dreams.”

“I need some space to sleep; some time for me to do things I enjoy,” added the presenter. “I’m planning some long swims and getting back into running.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.